‘There used to be 42 pubs, now there are just five’ — a tale of two towns

With Bank of Ireland closing branches, rural towns have to adapt to survive. Ailish O’Hora on the contrasting fortunes of two Mayo towns — Kiltimagh and Westport

Gary Smyth from Heneghan's pharmacy in Kiltimagh, Co Mayo. Photo by Michael McLaughlin Expand

The much-lauded chronicle of the economic and social decline of a west of Ireland town by journalist and writer John Healy, No one Shouted Stop: Death of an Irish Town was first published in 1968.

It was written about his experience of emigration and the general degeneration of his hometown of Charlestown, Co Mayo, just 14 miles from my hometown of Kiltimagh, also in the heather county.

While Healy’s book could have been written about the decline of most rural towns of the time, the two towns had another shared experience this week when Bank of Ireland announced it was pulling out of both locations as well as Ballyhaunis, also in Mayo, and numerous other branches across the country.

