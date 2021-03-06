‘There used to be 42 pubs, now there are just five’ — a tale of two towns

The much-lauded chronicle of the economic and social decline of a west of Ireland town by journalist and writer John Healy, No one Shouted Stop: Death of an Irish Town was first published in 1968.

It was written about his experience of emigration and the general degeneration of his hometown of Charlestown, Co Mayo, just 14 miles from my hometown of Kiltimagh, also in the heather county.

While Healy’s book could have been written about the decline of most rural towns of the time, the two towns had another shared experience this week when Bank of Ireland announced it was pulling out of both locations as well as Ballyhaunis, also in Mayo, and numerous other branches across the country.

And while the move will be a body-blow for the east Mayo town of Kiltimagh after the closure of AIB in 2012, the move had been anticipated by local customers and businesses for some time.

For a start, it had not been operating as a bank for a number of years with just one attendant dealing with a decreasing number of customers and offering limited facilities.

In some ways this became a self-fulfilling prophecy for the bank — the antithesis of “if you build it, they will come”, if you like.

Running down services, of course, means fewer customers. And this lack of footfall was one of the reasons used by the bank to justify the closures.

The Bank of Ireland branch in Kiltimagh, Co Mayo which is closing. Photo by Michael McLaughlin



According to Bank of Ireland, customers had switched over to online banking — in reality, of course they would if the services were not provided on site.

The banking sector, in general, has been undergoing a revamp to keep up with digital times and Bank of Ireland is no different. It is a business, even if it is still being supported by taxpayers’ money to the tune of 14pc (the State shareholding in the bank).

This week, the bank reported the plans to close more than 100 branches, as well as a €1.1bn toll in impaired loans and an underlying loss of €374m for 2020 against the backdrop of Covid-19, although it added that it expects its loan-loss impairments to be significantly lower for this year.

For many in Kiltimagh, though, history had told its story, so when AIB pulled out of Kiltimagh in 2012, many believed Bank of Ireland would follow suit.

It seems the banking crisis and the last recession was a wake-up call for onlookers.

Gary Smyth, a local pharmacist and community activist in Kiltimagh, whose business, Heneghan’s Pharmacy, is located just across the road from the historic Bank of Ireland building on the town’s Main Street, says that the closure had been much anticipated.

“It’s not a surprise at all and I think if we’re all honest we knew it was coming. Business, communities and society are changing all the time and I am sure Bank of Ireland will argue that this decision was ‘not personal’ but that doesn’t stop the community from arguing that it certainly feels that way.

“I think we can assume the bank decided a while back that this was a cost-cutting exercise and would enable them to invest in new technologies. At the same time, it should be mandatory that they do not ignore or marginalise the older members of our community and have them return to the days of hiding monies ‘under the bed’.

Croagh Patrick

“Not so long ago we were told that banks were too big to fail and that they are one of the pillars of a modern society,” Smyth says.

Meanwhile, further west, the town of Westport is retaining its Bank of Ireland branch.

The bridge over the Carrowbeg River in the Mayo town of Westport, which is not losing its branch of the Bank of Ireland



Not surprising, really. It has a population of more than 6,000 compared to Kiltimagh with just over 1,000.

And with natural resources like Croagh Patrick, locally known as the Reek, Clew Bay —with its 365 islands — and assets like Westport House, few towns anywhere in the country would be able to compete — certainly in terms of tourism and its associated spin-offs like pubs and restaurants.

In many ways Westport is an anomaly with its tourism-based “micro-economy” on the Wild Atlantic Way that many other rural towns could only dare to dream of — and not forgetting a former Minister for Tourism in Michael Ring.

But Westport also has other advantages in terms of big employers like multinational Allergan and indigenous firms in specialist clothing firm Portwest and retailer Carraig Donn.

According to Roie McCann who runs Killadangan House, a 19th-century listed haunt overlooking Clew Bay, and the Clare Island Lighthouse Hotel, Westport indeed has its bonuses as a location for business and leisure.

Location for business and leisure: Hotelier Roie McCann says Westport has good all-year round trade. Photo by Michael McLaughlin



“Having some large employers definitely is a big factor in the all-year round viability of the town. Unlike some other ‘seaside’ towns it doesn’t die a death in the winter but takes on a different feel with still plenty of business for the restaurants, cafés, pubs. In winter, it’s also a huge weekend destination.

“I would say other Mayo towns do have to work harder as they don’t have all of the amenities that Westport has and having train access is a big plus,” she adds.

Having said that, it’s not like Kiltimagh is not punching above its weight in terms of drawing employers and investors for a town of its size.

IRD Kiltimagh, a rural development company, has been promoting the town for investment for many years and its Cairn business park is currently at over 95pc occupancy.

In addition, Kiltimagh Tourism is a vibrant community organisation as is the Kiltimagh Amenity Park Committee which recently purchased a 6.5-acre site to create a new green centre in the town which was raised through private donations of €150,000. There is also a potential greenway infrastructure that could be delivered to Kiltimagh via the local council bringing much-needed tourism to the town and area.

CMS Distribution, a distributor of IT and consumer technology products, employs 100 people in Kiltimagh while Genfitt, an agriculture supplies business has a staff of over 50 — there are two hotels in the town as well as a post office, credit union, two supermarkets and five pubs although this is a far cry from when Kiltimagh was a market town in the 1950s and 1960s when there were 42 pubs, five butcher shops and five draperies as well as numerous other businesses.

Recession scars

The last recession, and indeed ones before it, has left its scars on the town including many vacant buildings on the Main Street although this is not uncommon in rural Ireland.

The Genfitt founder Larry McEllin, now a retired businessman, has high hopes for the future use of the Bank of Ireland building.

Founder of Glenfit and Kiltimagh native Larry McEllin. Photo by Michael McLaughlin



McEllin, who emigrated to the UK at the age of 16 in the 1960s and worked as a labourer and later a foreman, grew Genfitt into a multimillion business when he returned to Kiltimagh, and later sold it in 2005.

“I believe the Bank of Ireland building needs to have a community aspect to it. Ideally, it would house a workspace with internet services as well as community ones. It is also very important that the ATM would remain in situ,” he says.

In any case, towns like Kiltimagh, where I grew up and have decamped to for Covid, need to reinvent themselves and capitalise on their unique selling points for survival.

I have great memories of Kiltimagh as a child and a teenager, although I was deemed a culchie, and a proud one, as I lived outside the town!

As a teenager there were three choices really: college, stay at home or emigration. Arguably, that is still the case but opportunities are much greater now.

And the residents of the town are resilient and believe that the credit union and post office can benefit from the loss of Bank of Ireland.

Gary Smyth says: “I lodge all my monies in the local credit union each week and have done so for a few years now. The sad aspect of this is that it doesn’t really benefit the credit union as they are not yet on a level playing field with the banks.

“I am not naive enough to assume they should be; however, I do feel they deserve to be assisted in creating local circular economies where monies are saved and lent and that the profits stay in the community.

“They should not be obliged to pay a pillar bank to hold their community’s money. Again, the Government should cover this cost.”

Smyth says Kiltimagh should focus on becoming the best sleeper town out there.

“We’ve got most of it there already in terms of excellent educational facilities, good broadband within a kilometre of the town, a sense of community, lots of clubs and societies. We need to work to promote these assets and make it easy for young families to relocate here,” he says.

“Post-pandemic Ireland will contain fewer businesses in general and this has given online shopping a huge boost as consumers were forced to their keyboards.

“The reality is that this is here to stay. I think society and the Government see it as an easier option. We have to accept that the trade-off is less retail presence in our towns,” Smyth adds.

The sense of community is central to the survival of any town, whether it’s one with the natural advantages of Westport or Kiltimagh, which might have to work that bit harder — as many do.

If it takes a village to raise a child, it takes a community to take care of its town.