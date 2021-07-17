‘There is no end in sight’ says the desperate wife of Robert Pether, who has now spent more than 100 days in captivity in Iraq

Robert Pether pictured in Ireland with his sons Oscar and Flynn

MORE than a hundred days have now passed since Robert Pether was held without charge in Iraq. The grim milestone has triggered the brutal realisation for his desperate wife and children, “There is no end in sight”, says his wife Desree.

An Australian citizen, Mr Pether and his sons Flynn (18) and Oscar (16); and their eight-year-old daughter, Nala, live in Elphin, Co Roscommon.

Mr Pether, who works for a leading civil engineer company in the Middle East was arrested by military police in Baghdad in April with his Egyptian colleague, Khalid Radwan, while attending a meeting in the office of the governor of the Iraqi central bank.

Mr Pether was the chief engineer on a project to build a new bank headquarters in Baghdad.

His arrest followed a contract dispute between his company and the bank, who sought the return of money paid to building contractors. He has been held in custody without charge since.

Today his son Flynn tells of his family’s nightmare as the days and weeks pass by.

“It’s a very tough situation. Hopefully, we get a good result in the end. But it’s going on a long time.”

Lawyers for Mr Pether and his colleague have petitioned the UN accusing the Iraqi authorities of incarcerating the pair “to gain leverage in a commercial dispute” between the bank and the men’s employer.

Last week, an appeal to have their case sent to a lower civil court, which would have allowed conditional release was rejected.

While Robert Pether was prepared for disappointment his family were holding out hope, Flynn says.

“They have appealed now four times. He was prepared for it to fail. The Iraqi’s are still playing their games. We still had hope that on the off chance it would come true for us.

“Things are just so backwards out there, it’s like the wild, wild east.

“They have a complete disregard for international law and their own laws too.”

“When we speak on the phone I try and keep it as upbeat as possible.

“I ask him about how to do bits and pieces we used to do together around the house.

“I just try and keep him distracted from what is happening. I’ve been writing him letters when I don’t get a chance to talk to him. It’s tough, we really miss him.

“Mum is constantly working to try and get him out. I worry about him and there is so much going on I don’t know where to look or what to do.

“We have tried going down the international route and made a submission to the UN but they don’t care. Nobody is listening. It’s a complete mess.”

Desree Pether last spoke to her husband on Monday

“I lost it and had to hand the phone over to the boys and go to the other end of the house and get myself together.

“It’s day 99 now and they have only seen their lawyers for two hours,” she said earlier this week.

“They haven’t been charged with anything yet and they have no hope of defending themselves when they have no access to their laptops and files.

“There are thousands of memos, progress reports, minutes from meetings that could justify anything they throw at them.

“There is no reasoning, common sense fairness or justification for this.

“If he had done something wrong then he could say ‘Fair enough I did the wrong thing, and I have to pay the price’, but for two innocent men to be imprisoned is beyond cruelty.

“How they have been treated is very a dangerous precedent.

“That’s why we have appealed to Simon Coveney publicly to warn Irish engineers not to go to Iraq. It is not safe.

“He is still in a cell with 22 other people and they only get out three times a week for 20 minutes.

“It’s not just that we are trying to get him out when he shouldn’t have been arrested in the first place on a civil matter, we also have to worry about the recent unrest in Baghdad and Covid.

“It’s as if he has been abducted by aliens, there is no humanity.

“We thought we were near the end of the battle and now we have no end in sight. It’s 100 days in a military prison for people who have done nothing wrong.”

