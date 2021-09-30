| 15°C Dublin

Close

Premium

There is always outrage when a woman is violently killed – but when will we finally say that enough is enough?

We’ve come to intimately know four more women this week – and the terror of their final moments, Nicola Anderson writes

Sarah Everard, Gabby Petito, Sabina Nessa and Anne Colomines Expand
Sarah Everard Expand
Sabina Nessa Expand
Gabby Petito Expand
Anne Colomines Expand

Close

Sarah Everard, Gabby Petito, Sabina Nessa and Anne Colomines

Sarah Everard, Gabby Petito, Sabina Nessa and Anne Colomines

Sarah Everard

Sarah Everard

Sabina Nessa

Sabina Nessa

Gabby Petito

Gabby Petito

Anne Colomines

Anne Colomines

/

Sarah Everard, Gabby Petito, Sabina Nessa and Anne Colomines

Nicola Anderson Twitter Email

Anne Colomines, Sarah Everard, Gabby Petito, Sabina Nessa – campaigners rightly urge us to remember the names of women killed in violent circumstances. In the past week alone, we have become intimately acquainted with these women because we know the terror of their final moments.

We know the smiling faces of these four women captured in a happier time and the dark side that lay beyond that. In so-called civilised societies and in a variety of predatory circumstances, their lives were brutally snuffed out – by a man claiming to have loved them, by a man who had become obsessed with them, or by a man who had simply lurked in the shadows, awaiting any opportunity that might arise.

We know that French woman Anne Colomines (37) was a senior Paypal team leader living in Dublin and that she wanted to leave her Brazilian husband, Renato Gehlen for another man. Gehlen flew into a rage and stabbed her through the heart in her own home.

Most Watched

Privacy