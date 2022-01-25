‘There is a worry as to what is coming’ says Irishman who recently left Ukraine as Russian troops mass along border

Ukrainians are hoping for the best but preparing for the worst as tensions between their nation and Russia continue to heighten.

Civil society groups are mobilising, accepting new members, and preparing as a secondary force in case some of the 106,000 or so Russian troops amassed along their borders spill into Ukraine in an act of war.

The atmosphere in Kiev has been calm for the past few months as Russia massed more troops along its border but this has changed in recent days with the possibility of armed conflict now deemed very real.

Irishman Ronan Goggin served as head of press and public information at the EU Advisory Mission in Ukraine for six years. Originally from Cork, he left Kiev last month having lived in Ukraine for over a decade.

He says in the past few days the air of uncertainty has deviated slightly further towards fear of conflict.

Mr Goggin, whose wife Oleksandra is a Ukrainian citizen from Kiev, agreed that one reason for this is the US embassy requesting an evacuation of all non-essential staff from Kiev, a move many Ukrainians see as a harbinger of dangerous days ahead.

“This move [an invasion] would be unprecedented for Russia since the fall of the Soviet Union. If you look at where Putin has ordered Russian troops to enter neighbouring countries before, there has always been strong support for Russia, but since Maidan in 2014, there is very little pro-Putin sentiment in Ukraine, and particularly Kiev,” said Mr Goggin.

“So, most Ukrainians still think an incursion towards Kiev or anywhere near it is very unlikely, but perhaps a formal annexation of the Donbass - a self-proclaimed pro-Russian republic consisting of the Luhansk and Donetsk regions of Ukraine - may be possible.

“Ukrainians necessarily don’t believe a full-scale invasion is inevitable. But I see it particularly in the last few days in my parents-in-law, there is a worry and a real sense of uncertainty as to what is coming in the future.

“A formal annexation of the Donbass is deemed as the most likely of any military actions but they would need a pretext for doing this and God knows what that might be.

“People think a larger incursion into Ukraine is very unlikely but who knows as this type of build up along the border is unprecedented. So, in Kiev today people are going about their daily business but with a greater deal of apprehension than previously,” he added.

Russian sentiment is at an all-time low in Ukraine, despite strong traditional, linguistic and cultural links due to the Soviet Union.

Since the 2014 Maidan Revolution, public sentiment has pivoted towards a more progressive outlook, at odds with life in Russia - which Ukrainians view as a throwback to the Soviet era.

The Cork native says Ukrainians aren’t all starry-eyed at the thought of joining Nato or the EU either, with many feeling they are between a rock and a hard place.

The international community has a huge stake in Ukraine, Mr Goggin said, with the US, Canada and the EU funding numerous projects in an attempt to westernise the ex-Eastern Bloc nation.

This is the most likely reason Putin has amassed so many troops on the Ukrainian border, according to Neil Robinson, Professor of Comparative Politics at the University of Limerick.

Prof Robinson’s research has focussed on Russian and post-communist politics and he says Putin may have felt backed into a corner to act now as Russia's traditional levers of power in Ukraine have been waning in recent years.

“When they [Russia] took over Eastern Ukraine through proxy forces, it really changed the political dynamic in Ukraine. There was chaos in Ukraine for a few years after the Maidan Revolution and the separatist war in the east of the country, but that has largely settled down.

“Now, the Ukrainian government is starting to remove the traditional levers of power that Russia has had, such as reigning in some of the country’s rampant, corrupt elites and beginning to develop something of a more independent party system.

“Russia’s ability to influence Ukraine has started to wane and Putin has been aware of this for some time. He published an essay last year that denied the basis for Ukrainian statehood and sovereignty. It’s come to a head in the last few months as he feels if he doesn’t act now, he has little chance of preventing Ukraine in a few years from asserting its independence and putting together a credible case to join Nato.

“Putin is taking a chance now while he thinks he can get something out of it to avoid an even greater loss in the future,” Prof Robinson said.

What Putin is angling towards exactly is unclear, but Prof Robinson believes his demand of Ukraine to step back from aligning with Nato and demanding Nato troops withdraw from Eastern Europe are very unlikely.

“It’s difficult to see him getting either of those but he’s probably hoping to get the Ukraine one so it leaves Ukraine outside European security architecture and somewhat vulnerable.

“His demands of Ukraine are similar to when some Brexiteers demanded that Ireland should leave the European Union. It’s a similar sort of mindset, but where does he go from here?

“He might back down and label everything as a training exercise and say everyone got their knickers in a twist but this diminishes the credibility of any similar threats in the future.

“If he goes to war, it won’t be domestically popular at all. His choice comes down to a more limited military exercise of admitting Donetsk and Luhansk to the Russian Federation and declaring it a victory.

"This is more desirable than a full invasion as political approval tends to fall when the coffins arrive home from overseas adventures. His options are not good and he's got himself in a tricky situation. He's probably wondering himself how he'll get out of it," Prof Robinson said.






















