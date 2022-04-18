‘There are no words’: Tributes paid to young Cavan woman who passed away at the weekend

The funeral of a young Co Cavan woman who sadly passed away at the weekend will take place tomorrow.

Leah Farrelly was well-known and well-loved in the local GAA and basketball communities.

Tributes have been paid to the Virginia native since news of her death emerged on Friday evening.

A message posted on the funeral website Rip.ie said Ms Farrelly died “unexpectedly” and “peacefully” at her home in Drumina, Virginia on Good Friday.

The note added that Ms Farrelly was the “much loved and cherished daughter of Dessie and Nuala and adored sister of Grace”.

Ms Farrelly studied at Technological University Dublin and she played Gaelic football with Lurgan Ladies GFC and also basketball with East Cavan Eagles since she was 10 years old.

In a message posted on social media, Lurgan Ladies GFC said “Our hearts are broken”.

"We offer our sincerest sympathies to Dessie, Nuala & Grace and the extended Farrelly and Tully families on the sudden passing of Leah. You are in our thoughts and prayers at this terrible time,” the club said in a tribute.

“Leah played with our Club since she was 10 years old. There are no words.

“May Leah Rest in Peace.”

Our hearts are broken as we offer our sincerest sympathies to Dessie, Nuala & Grace and their families on the sudden passing of Leah.



Words fail us.



May Leah Rest in Peace ♥️ pic.twitter.com/cHWCpwx0Bh — Lurgan Ladies GFC (@lurgan_ladies) April 16, 2022

Meanwhile, East Cavan Eagles Basketball “there are no words” to describe the loss.

"Our hearts are broken as we try to come to terms with the terrible news of the sudden passing of Leah,” the club posted on Facebook.

“Leah was a member of our Senior Ladies Team and played basketball with our Club since she was 10 years old. There are no words.”

Ms Farrelly worked at the Park Rí service station in Kells, Co Meath, and the company’s management has described her as “gentle soul”.

“A donation will be made by Park Rí to The “CRY” centre (The Centre For Cardiac Risk in the Young Person) in memory of Leah,” they added.

Ms Farrelly will be reposing at Matthews Funeral Home, Bailieborough Road, Virginia today from 4 o’clock until prayers at 8 o'clock.

Her funeral will take place tomorrow at St. Patrick’s Church Lurgan at midday, with a burial service afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.