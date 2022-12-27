The year that was – our nine most read articles of 2022

A wide-range of topics feature in the Independent.ie's most read articles this year. From the properties you loved to look at the most, to celebrity news, and everything in-between. Tragedies which touched the whole nation resonated strongly with readers, as we remembered the lives of Aisling Murphy, Jack de Bromhead and the victims of the Creeslough explosion. Here are our most read articles of 2022.

‘I was paying silly money to rent an absolute kip’ – meet the student who turned an old shop into a €775,000 home near UCD

Architecture student Stephen Kelly got so fed up with overpriced rubbish student accommodation when he started at UCD, he took out a mortgage in 2014 and bought himself a former newsagent’s shop to live in.

Catriona Carey loses family home after defaulting on mortgage for 10 years

In November former Ireland hockey player Catriona Carey l ost her family home after defaulting on her mortgage payments for nearly 10 years. It is understood Carey had already vacated the house within the previous weeks.

Life is for living’ – inside former RTÉ presenter Mary Kennedy’s €850,000 home as she prepares to downsize

As part of her new work/life balance, Mary Kennedy decided to sell her home of 20 years at Coolamber Park in Knocklyon, to downsize to a smaller home in the area. “I love the house and everybody loves it,” she said. “But it’s very big and I no longer need all that space so I’m downsizing.”

Jack de Bromhead funeral: ‘Life will never be the same without Jack’ – sisters pay moving tribute to their ‘beautiful brother’

In September, Jack de Bromhead (13) died following a fall from a pony while riding at the Glenbeigh Festival in Co Kerry. To the otutside world, he was an avid horse rider and son of trainer Henry de Bromhead. To his family, he was ‘Jacksie’ – their adorably cheeky, “one of a kind child”. The boy who would never go to bed without faithfully saying: “Night mum, night dad, love you.”

‘He could clearly see my name tag’: Red Cow Hotel to pay waiter €12,500 after general manager repeatedly called him ‘Chico’

The Red Cow Hotel was ordered to pay a waiter €12,500 in compensation in February after the hotel’s general manager started calling him ‘Chico’ during a hectic Christmas season shift. Filipe Ongaro made two complaints against the Red Cow Moran Hotel, Dublin, under the Employment Equality Act over the incident on December 5, 2020.

‘Ashling was our youngest, a little angel. Our rock’ - devastated parents pay tribute to ‘beautiful, talented’ girl

Ashling Murphy's death shocked the nation in January this year. The family of the Offaly schoolteacher bravely spoke of a special girl, a little angel and their rock as they attempted to come to terms with the devastation of her sudden and inexplicable death. “She was just a special girl. She’s the youngest, a little angel,” her father Raymond said, with tears in his eyes.

Gerry Ryan house back on market – but the asking price has changed dramatically

The luxury Clontarf home of Morah Ryan, wife of the late RTE presenter Gerry Ryan, returned to market in February with an asking price of €1.595m after it was previously removed from the market in the middle of last year. The five bed period home at Castle Avenue in Clontarf originally went on the market in 2020 for €2m. It was originally home to Gerry and Morah and their children Lottie, Rex, Bonnie, Elliott and Babs.

Tallaght stabbings: Gardaí release pictures of tragic twins (8) and older sister who died in attack at their home

Twins Christy and Chelsea Cawley (aged 8) and their older sister Lisa Cash (18) died following the frenzied attack at their home in the Rossfield estate shortly after midnight in September of this year. Andy Cash was charged with the murder of his two sisters and brother in Tallaght and has been remanded in continuing custody.

‘Our worst fears’ – heartbreak as teenage girl is first victim of Donegal explosion to be named

The Creeslough tragedy bought the country to a standstill in October. When the explosion occurred at the Applegreen service station in the Donegal village, there was a little girl going to buy a birthday cake with her dad, another buying an ice cream, a mum and son popping in to the post office – this could have been a normal day in the life of any village, except it wasn’t. The ten who died in the explosion were later named as Leona Harper, 14, Robert Garwe, 50, Shauna Flanagan Garwe, five, Jessica Gallagher, 24, and James O'Flaherty, 48, Martina Martin, 49, Hugh Kelly, 59, Catherine O'Donnell, 39, her 13-year-old son James Monaghan, and Martin McGill, 49. The first victim of the Donegal explosion was young Leona Harper.