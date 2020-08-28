'The women I know who died from cancer fought bloody hard' - Vicky Phelan urges people to stop using 'battler' and 'fighter' tributes for

CERVICAL cancer campaigner Vicky Phelan warned that well-intended tributes such as "cancer warrior," "battler" or "fighter" can inadvertently increase the pressure on newly-diagnosed patients who are both vulnerable and scared.

Ms Phelan, whose campaigning led to the CervicalCheck inquiry, said such phrases can carry unintended consequences.

The mother of two from Annacotty, Co Limerick was diagnosed with cervical cancer in 2014.

Earlier this week, Girls Aloud singer Sarah Harding shared her breast cancer diagnosis with fans on social media - and sparked an outpouring of support for her across the world.

Ms Phelan said that people often don't know precisely what to say to those newly diagnosed with cancer and opt for words like "fighter" or battler."

"I think in Ireland, we are very poor at sympathising with people or being honest," she told Newstalk.

"I would prefer if people said to me when I was diagnosed first, ‘Jesus Vicky, this is sh*t. I am so sorry that you have got this diagnosis.’ Ask me about my treatment but don’t say to me: ‘Oh, you are going to beat this.’ Just because somebody dies from cancer, maybe after six months or a year, does it mean they didn’t fight it as well as anybody else?"

Ms Phelan says it is not fair on the person who is living with cancer or on the family that is left behind to use such weighted terminology.

"I have had this conversation with people when they are saying: ‘Do people think she didn’t fight hard enough?’ There is an element of that. This is a sh*t situation; you have got cancer and nobody knows what will happen at the end of the day.

"Some people get diagnosed at a very early stage and still die from cancer so it is a lottery and even for me to still be alive today, I have seen so many women die from this disease over the last number of years.

"That is why I get upset about this type of language – because any of the women I know who died from this disease fought bloody hard until the end."

Ms Phelan says that new and revolutionary treatments are allowing people like her to live with cancer for long periods of time.

"I am living with this disease and that is what I always say," she said.

"I say I am living with cancer - I don’t say I am fighting it because you can’t fight it. You have got this disease in your body and you have to learn to live with it somehow."

When Ms Phelan was diagnosed with cancer she was given the all-clear after prolonged and intense treatment.

However, three years ago she was informed that an audit carried out by CervicalCheck found that her 2011 smear test had been reported as a false negative.

Within weeks a CT scan revealed the cancer had returned. Her subsequent diagnosis was terminal.

She went public with what had occurred and her tremendous efforts sparked a debate on the treatment and care of cancer patients in Ireland.

Ms Phelan documented her journey in life in her best selling book 'Overcoming.'

Girls Aloud singer Sarah Harding (38) indicated that whilst she was diagnosed with breast cancer earlier in the year she recently discovered it had spread to other parts of her body.

Medics in the UK believe that her diagnosis may lead to an increase in patients presenting to GP’s to have symptoms checked out.

A similar pattern followed when singer Kylie Minogue was diagnosed with breast cancer and when the late reality TV star Jade Goody was diagnosed with cervical cancer.

Breast cancer affects more than 3,000 women and around 25 men each year in Ireland.

Information on support can be obtained on the Irish Cancer Society website at cancer.ie

Online Editors