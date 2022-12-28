‘The volcano erupted on my first day flying tourists unsupervised,’ says half-Irish helicopter pilot in new Netflix documentary

If you have seen the new Netflix documentary The Volcano: Rescue from Whakaari, you may have noticed Belgian pilot Brian Depauw’s distinct Irish accent.

A survivor of New Zealand’s Whakaari/White Island volcanic eruption in 2019, he gives his account in the film of that day.

Although Belgian-born and raised, his accent reveals his Irish roots.

Half-Irish Depauw (30) always wanted to live in New Zealand.

“That’s where I learned to fly,” he said. He also always wanted to be a pilot, inspired by his father, who flies airliners.

“I decided to go the helicopter route instead. It’s more challenging, and you’re also able to give something back to the community, with search and rescue.”

Depauw had just secured a new job as a helicopter pilot and tour guide in December 2019. The day of the eruption was his first day flying passengers to White Island unsupervised.

“The weather was perfect, I checked the webcams, everything was good,” he said. “The island was busy that day as well. So there was nothing that had me concerned.”

Depauw never thought visiting the volcanic island was dangerous.

“The island is monitored, we were flying scientists out there every week, so I guess I expected there’d be a bit more warning for an eruption, but that wasn’t the case.”

He took four tourists to view the crater and was on his way back to the helicopter when a passenger asked if they should run.

“That’s when I looked over my shoulder and saw a massive column of ash being spewed up. You could see this massive darkness and rock starting to arc towards us,” he said.

“It’s kind of like that cliche moment where everything starts to go slow. The helicopter was too far. Water was the best choice, so I instructed my passengers to follow me and we all got into the water.

“I remember being in the water and everything went black. I thought it was over and it went black again.”

After he surfaced, he was able to find his passengers, getting them to swim to a ferry moored off the island. His first instinct was to try to help those stuck on the island.

“There was no point in just taking care of myself. I thought I wouldn’t be able to live with myself if I didn’t do anything. So I went back,” he said.

Another ferry arrived soon after, and together they evacuated as many passengers as they could. They looked after the burns victims en route to the mainland.

“We tried to keep them distracted, keep them talking, and rinse their wounds out.

“It was chaos, but it was also kind of calm as well, just everyone taking care of each other and trying to help as much as they could.”

Twenty-two people died in the eruption. Depauw escaped uninjured.

“I had nothing. Nothing wrong with me,” he said.

His passengers had varying degrees of luck. “Two came out unscathed, just like me. And the other two were a bit too late getting into the water, so they did have burns.”

His family heard about the tragedy on the news.

“They knew I was flying that day, so they were very worried. I think nobody really knew what happened to me for about two hours. And that’s when the news got out that I was OK.”

Depauw’s parents provide the clue to accent. His Waterford-born mother Karina moved to Belgium to work at the European Commission more than 30 years ago.

“We used to go over to Ireland pretty much every summer during our childhood, to go swing off the rocks in Dunmore East or Helvick Head,” he said. “We spent a lot of time in Ireland, lots of summers trying to survive in Ring with the local kids.”

His Irish heritage has influenced him strongly, especially his love of the outdoors.

“It’s definitely a side I’m proud of,” he said. “I’d say I’d almost feel more Irish than Belgian sometimes. There definitely is a strong link.

“I just love being by the sea – nature, swimming and surfing. And I just really get on with the Irish side of the family.”

Speaking of the difference in mindset between Belgians and the Irish, he said.

“I think Irish people in general are more open and more social. Definitely more open. And the Flemish I think are more about their own house.”

Despite his ordeal on White Island, Depauw was soon back at work, flying around other dormant volcanoes and geothermal sites in the area.

“I think I’ve been able to handle it fine. Most of all I’ve just got a lot of respect for the people that survived. I mean, when you look at them in the documentary.

“The lad that lost his parents and his sister, it’s amazing to see how positive he is. It’s very inspiring. Compared to them, I’ve nothing to complain about. So that’s something to look up to.

“During the event, I did think I was gonna die. This is too intense, you’re not going to survive this. But then I managed to.

“Apart from that day, I don’t think I really reflected too much on it any more. I think it’s my personality – I’m kind of a calm person in general.”

The experience has not detracted from his love for New Zealand.

“It’s the same thing that makes me so fond of Ireland, just the outdoors. I was able to go flying and ride one of the best mountain bike trails in the world,” he said.

“I loved the mentality of the people as well, kind of just get on with it, get stuff done and know how to enjoy life.”