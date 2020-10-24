| 9.3°C Dublin

The vanished: why time and technology may provide answers for the families of Ireland’s missing women

The disappearance of six women have remained unsolved since the 1990s but developments this week show that while the cases may be cold, they are not closed

Top row, left to right: Annie McCarrick, Deirdre Jacob and Fiona Sinnott; second row: JoJo Dullard, Fiona Pender and Ciara Breen Expand

Catherine Fegan

Margaret Wogan was about to finish her shift in Poppies café when the couple walked in. It was a cold and blustery afternoon in Enniskerry, Co Wicklow, as she watched the man take a seat while the woman approached the counter. There was a selection of cakes and pastries on display and as the woman, tall with wavy hair and an American accent, pointed out things to her companion that he might like to eat, Wogan noted his surly replies. He seemed gruff and uninterested. The woman ordered and went to the table to join him. In recalling the scene, Wogan, who was in her mid-50s, would often remark on one physical characteristic she found striking about the man. She had always heard descriptions of people having a “square face”, but it was only when she saw him in Poppies that day that she knew what that meant.

In March this year, Margaret Wogan died at the age of 79. According to her daughter Una, the woman she saw in the café on March 26, 1993 matched the description of Annie McCarrick, an American tourist who went missing that day. At the time, her mother told a garda who came into the café about what she had seen, but it appears her tip-off was never followed up. “Mammy was 100pc sure it was Annie but after telling a local garda, no one ever came back to her on it and I know it’s something that always played on her mind,” Una says.

The sighting in the café, say private investigators behind a fresh investigation into the McCarrick case, is a vital piece of information that changes the entire narrative about a disappearance from more than 30 years ago.