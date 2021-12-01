The US has delayed a deal to remove tariffs on UK steel and aluminium because of concerns that Britain will invoke Article 16 of the Northern Ireland Protocol.

The Financial Times reported a US commerce department official stated that talks with the UK on easing metals tariffs “could not move ahead”.

Under the protocol, Northern Ireland effectively remains in the EU's single market for goods. This helps to avoid a hard border on the island of Ireland but increases checks and barriers to trade on goods crossing the Irish Sea from Britain into the North.

The official cited US concerns at UK threats to trigger Article 16, a safeguard clause in the post-Brexit Northern Ireland protocol that overrides part of the UK’s exit with the EU and would suspend checks on goods travelling to Northern Ireland from the rest of the UK.

The UK or the EU can invoke Article 16 if they believe the arrangement has caused “serious economic, societal or environmental difficulties” or the “diversion of trade.”

Officials in Washington had informed their UK counterparts of the reason for the delay in removing the tariffs, the communication stated.

Three people familiar with the matter also said talks were stuck after pressure from Congress over the UK’s threats to trigger the clause, the Financial Times reported.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has threatened that his government will invoke Article 16 unless a solution is found with the EU soon on trade between Britain and Northern Ireland.

The EU and US agreed to suspend tariffs on billions of dollars of steel and aluminium in October.

The deal provides relief from tariffs of 25pc on steel and 10pc on aluminium to European manufacturers but leaves UK steelmakers at a disadvantage because they still face steep duties on exports to the US.

UK retaliatory duties on US bourbon whiskey and other products have also remained in place.

Martha Dalton, a whiskey importer in the UK who co-founded the Bourbon Alliance to represent the industry, said that alliance members were “deeply concerned by the lack of movement on the negotiations”.

“We were optimistic that the brokering of a deal between the US and EU would lead the way for some positive news for our UK-based members,” she added.

In November, senior Democratic legislators in the US Congress publicly warned that by threatening to trigger Article 16, the UK threatened to destabilise trade relationships and “hard-earned peace”.

The National Security Council at the White House insisted that there was “no link” between the talks and the UK’s position on the Northern Ireland Protocol.

The UK department of trade said: “We do not see any connection with this particular issue and the Northern Ireland Protocol, and it will in no way affect the UK’s approach.”

It added: “That is because significant changes are needed to the protocol in order to protect the Good Friday Agreement and Northern Ireland’s place in the UK internal market.”