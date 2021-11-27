‘The untypical American in Ireland’ – tributes paid to artist Janet Banville

The funeral of textile artist Janet Banville took place today in Glasnevin Crematorium Chapel.

The former wife of novelist John Banville and mother of their two children, Colm and Douglas, died peacefully in the Blackrock Clinic, Co Dublin, on Monday.

Born Janet Dunham, she met the writer when he was travelling in the US in 1968. The couple also have two grandchildren.

Janet was described as “great craic” and the “life and soul of every party”. She was creative and a highly skilled weaver. She also taught English and had a great appreciation and love of English literature.

She was also described as the “untypical American in Ireland”.

Family members read out poems in tribute to the artist including Filling Station by Elizabeth Bishop and Cut Grass by Philip Larkin.

She was a native of St Louis, Missouri, and later moved to Berkeley, California, before moving to Ireland with her husband, where they settled in Howth, Co Dublin.

John Banville is one of Ireland’s best known and most decorated modern writers, having won numerous prestigious awards including the Booker Prize and the Princess of Asturias Award for Literature.

A memorial service and celebration of Janet's life will be held at a later date.