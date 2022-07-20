The unlikely ceasefire that laid the groundwork for end of the Troubles

Against a backdrop of murder and marching season madness, an outsider wouldn’t have reckoned on a peace process breakthrough in the summer of 1997.

And yet, 25 years ago today, the IRA began its second ceasefire, which led to all-party talks and the Good Friday Agreement the following year.

Northern Ireland didn’t look like a peaceful place just a fortnight before the republican cessation. On July 6, 1,500 RUC officers and British soldiers swept into the nationalist Garvaghy Road area of Portadown.

Secretary of State Mo Mowlam had given the go-ahead for the Orange Order’s controversial Drumcree march.

Around 100 residents managed to stage a sit-down protest. They were forcibly removed by police who were stoned and petrol-bombed in extensive rioting.

Hemmed into side streets and unable to go to church, five priests celebrated an open-air mass for residents in front of Army armoured vehicles in a scene nationalists said was reminiscent of penal times.

The fall-out of the decision to allow 1,200 Orangemen to march down the Garvaghy Road continued the next day with widespread unrest.

Cars were hijacked in Belfast, Derry, and Newry. Around £20m pounds worth of damage was caused to property, with 100 people injured. The RUC fired 1,600 plastic bullets, with 550 attacks on the security forces and 41 people arrested.

Eight days later, on July 15, 18-year-old Catholic Bernadette Martin was shot four times in the head by a Loyalist Volunteer Force gunman in her Protestant boyfriend’s home in Aghalee, Co Armagh. She was asleep in a bedroom with her boyfriend and his sister when the gunman crept in and singled her out.

The day after her funeral, the IRA declared its second ceasefire. Bernadette’s father, Laurence Martin, called for political dialogue as soon as possible.

“They should talk until their throats are sore, and when their throats are sore, they should keep talking,” he said.

“What’s the alternative, another 30 years of people dying? I want the name of Bernadette Martin to be the last on the list of the dead.”

The IRA ended its first ceasefire in February 1996 with the Canary Wharf bomb. Two people died in the blast, which caused £150m worth of damage.

Despite the high-profile nature of the attack, the Provisional leadership was never serious about resuming a full-scale campaign. It had been forced into returning to violence to avoid a split because hardliners led by quarter-master general Mickey McKevitt had gained ground internally.

This wasn’t a ‘war’ in the IRA’s traditional sense — it was shooting and bombing as leverage to get to the talks table.

In February 1997, Lance Bombardier Stephen Restorick (23) was shot dead by a sniper while manning an Army checkpoint in Bessbrook, south Armagh. In an unprecedented move, Gerry Adams sent a letter of condolence to his mother, Rita.

He told her he was “committed to bringing about a lasting peace” and was “moved by the dignity of the family and their call for inclusive talks”. Mrs Restorick welcomed the letter as “a pleasant surprise”.

Just a month before the second IRA ceasefire, RUC officers John Graham (34), a father of three, and father-of-two David Johnston (30) were shot dead in Lurgan. Prominent republican Colin Duffy was accused of the murders, but months later the charges were dropped due to insufficient evidence.

Mr Duffy has always denied any involvement.

There was no significant swell of opinion in favour of another ceasefire among grassroots IRA members. Indeed, after the Drumcree march was forced down the Garvaghy Road, feelings hardened.

But the Adams camp had been strengthened in the power struggle within the republican movement. The general election of May 1997 returned a Labour government. Tony Blair’s administration was much more amenable to working with Sinn Fein to resolve issues than John Major’s had been.

Sinn Fein was also assisted by a change of government in the Republic the following month when Bertie Ahern succeeded John Bruton as Taoiseach. With Ahern in office, contact between the Provisionals and Irish civil servants intensified as they worked out their ceasefire terms.

In his book A Secret History of the IRA, journalist Ed Moloney revealed the Army Council had unanimously voted for a second ceasefire four days before the Garvaghy Road siege. The decision was kept secret from the rank-and-file.

Newly released British Government papers show serious disagreement between London and Dublin the following year over Sinn Fein’s exclusion from political talks because of the IRA murders of loyalist Robert Dougan and drug-dealer Brendan Campbell in February 1998.

RTE reported Tony Blair saying that Sinn Fein couldn’t stay in the process as the loyalist UDP had been excluded after loyalist murders.

Bertie Ahern said he agreed in principle, “but the public distinguished in practice between the drug dealer and a loyalist leader on the one hand, and innocent Catholics on the other”.

It was eventually agreed Sinn Fein could return to the talks a few weeks after their exclusion.

The IRA went on to murder innocent Catholics despite its ceasefire.

Three months after the Good Friday Agreement, a unit burst into a New Lodge flat and overpowered Andrew Kearney (33) with chloroform as his baby daughter slept on his chest. He was dragged outside, shot and bled to death in his boxer shorts.

Father-of-two Robert McCartney was brutally murdered outside a Belfast city centre bar in 2005. Two years later, the South Armagh IRA beat to death 21 year-old Paul Quinn.