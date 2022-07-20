| 17.2°C Dublin

Close

Premium

The unlikely ceasefire that laid the groundwork for end of the Troubles

Suzanne Breen

Few expected a breakthrough when the IRA made its announcement, but despite killings and tension, the fragile peace held

Bertie Ahern and Tony Blair sign the 1998 peace deal Expand

Close

Bertie Ahern and Tony Blair sign the 1998 peace deal

Bertie Ahern and Tony Blair sign the 1998 peace deal

Bertie Ahern and Tony Blair sign the 1998 peace deal

Against a backdrop of murder and marching season madness, an outsider wouldn’t have reckoned on a peace process breakthrough in the summer of 1997.

And yet, 25 years ago today, the IRA began its second ceasefire, which led to all-party talks and the Good Friday Agreement the following year.

Most Watched

Privacy