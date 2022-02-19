‘The thing about Michelin is you have to earn this every year’ – Liath’s Two-Star chef Damien Grey after this week’s award

Newly anointed Two-Star Michelin chef Damien Grey said the challenge for him now is to hold onto the culinary honour.

Mr Grey is the proprietor of Liath restaurant in Blackrock, Co Dublin and this week his business was awarded its second Michelin Star.

Liath has joined Chapter One by Mickael Viljanen, Aimsir in Celbridge, Co Kildare, and Restaurant Patrick Guilbaud in Dublin in the two-star category.

Speaking on the Brendan O’Connor Show on RTÉ radio, Mr Grey said he and his team will stick to the same principles that have served them well since day one.

“The thing about Michelin is you have to earn this every year. You don’t get it as a one-off and that’s it. Every single year you’ve got to maintain that standard.

“We’ll just keep doing what we do. We’ll just keep having fun with our guests and if Michelin keeps liking what we’re doing and we’re very fortunate to maintain that two-stars, then we’ll be absolutely delighted.”

A native of Australia, Mr Grey has been working in some of Ireland’s best-known restaurants – as well as on the guest celebrity chef show The Restaurant – over the last two decades.

He said the philosophy at Liath is “to just have fun” while providing guests with a fine dining experience.

The restaurant is nestled in the artisan market on Blackrock’s main street and has been opened since 2019.

One year into being open Covid-19 arrived in Ireland, but Mr Grey said the pandemic did not hit his business as hard as many others, due to a boom in orders of Liath home dinner kits.

“I thought instead of giving them a fully prepared meal, what if I took it to 90pc of the way and gave them some instructions and photos to follow and then they had chance to plate or to do what we do in the restaurant.”

When Mr Grey advertised the kits on social media, he said he was blown away by the response - receiving 300 orders in the first week.

Like many people, the pandemic gave Mr Grey a chance to reflect on his work/life balance.

He said the hospitality industry involves a lot of anti-social hours and his restaurant has taken steps to ease the burden on staff.

“There’s no smoke screen, hospitality is a very demanding job… So, what I wanted to do was to try and make some normality in the place. I’ve decided that I’m closing the restaurant once a month on a Saturday, so everyone can get a long weekend.”

“We put it to a group vote and we all said, ‘let’s try this’… So, we now close once a month on the weekend and everyone goes of and has fun and spends time with family, loved ones or mates,” he added.

Bookings at Liath open each month, while its tasting menu costs €130 per person.