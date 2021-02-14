‘The Stardust tragedy is seared into memories of a generation’ – Archbishop marks 40-year anniversary at memorial mass

Sisters Selina and Louise McDermott who lost two brothers (Willie and George) and a sister (Marcella) in the fire. Photo: Gerry Mooney

THE sight of 48 names and faces lined up side by side on plaques at the site of the Stardust Valentine’s Day disco was a powerful image which marked the 40th anniversary of the fire.

Families of those who lost their lives on the night of February 13 and morning of February 14, 1981, gathered at the Artane location yesterday to stand on the very ground once enclosed by the dancehall.

Former Attorney General Seamus Woulfe last year granted permission for new inquests into the deaths, and those will be heard this year.

He said previous inquests in 1982 recorded how the deaths occurred but there was no reference to the surrounding circumstances, in particular the cause of the fire.

Still fighting for justice, and awaiting the beginning of the new inquests, relatives at the site observed a minute of silence and shed tears members of Dublin Fire Brigade paid their own tribute with lights and sirens from a fire tender.

Samantha Mangan, who lost her mother Helena in the fire, read a poem that had been found on a Valentine card found on the site in the clean-up after the blaze.

It had been written by Martina Keegan to her boyfriend David Morton, both of whom died in the fire.

In the poem, written in the form of a prayer, Martina asked the Lord to protect David.

“You know Lord, I love him with all my heart. So keep us together, never to part,” it read.

Selina and Louise McDermott attended to remember their three siblings, Willie (22), George (18), and Marcella (16), who perished in the fire.

“I’m here on behalf of my mother Brigid who just cannot come to this site. She will never set foot on it.

“We do believe this year with the new inquest that we will get justice and the truth of what really happened 40 years ago today,” said Louise.

Their father was a fireman in Tara Street station but was off duty on the night of the blaze.

“He often felt that if he had been working that night he could have saved them and others. He said it for years,” said Selina.

“I was only 11 at the time. I was the youngest sibling.

“I became an adult straight away because we had to look after our mother. We became her carer. I wasn’t in school for about a year,” she added.

At the Memorial Mass to mark the anniversary, Archbishop Dermot Farrell said a whole community was traumatised in the horror of that dreadful night.

“The lives of so many have been blighted by the loss of those young people, who were so full of hope and promise.

“That grievous loss has been compounded by their long quest for a full account of the tragedy that satisfies their need for truth,” he said.

“I stand in solidarity with you in your inexpressible grief and sadness, to pray both for the victims of this awful tragedy and for healing for the families who suffered such loss.

“The loss of life is always tragic. But the loss of young and innocent life is beyond tragedy.

“Who could fail to be moved by the suffering, the weight of hurts and memories, festering for forty years now, of the families who lost 48 loved ones in the Stardust disaster, and of the more than 200 who were injured?

“So many families have endured enormous suffering, and today are re-living the horror of that night which is seared into the hearts and memories of a generation.”

