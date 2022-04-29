| 6.8°C Dublin

The scenes passengers can expect as they travel through Dublin Airport this weekend

Nicola Anderson travelled through Dublin Airport for the first time in three years and found the atmosphere much changed. Amid reports of staff shortages and endless queues, here’s what passengers can expect

Dublin Airport Expand

OUR gate had finally opened when one of the passengers flared up in anger against one of the Ryanair staff, calling her a “b***h.”

It was an ugly and an unsavoury moment but she dealt with it firmly and he was immediately denied boarding.

