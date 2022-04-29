The scenes passengers can expect as they travel through Dublin Airport this weekend

OUR gate had finally opened when one of the passengers flared up in anger against one of the Ryanair staff, calling her a “b***h.”

It was an ugly and an unsavoury moment but she dealt with it firmly and he was immediately denied boarding.

“Fair play to her,” a group of women in their 20s said quietly amongst themselves afterwards.

These are the best of times and the worst of times at Terminal One in Dublin airport.

On the one hand, international travel is back after what was, for most of us, a hiatus of over two years, heralding fresh new horizons and a welcome change of scene.

On the other, certain aspects of the experience are scarcely recognisable. How could it be otherwise?

We could hardly expect the slick old operations of pre-pandemic times to be put on ice for whenever we decided we could resume our travels once again.

Security and staffing issues are very much to the fore, with huge screens carrying ads beseeching you to ‘join our team.’

Then there is the strange and unsettling experience of being thrown once again into the melting pot of airport life which is, in many ways, the polar opposite of pandemic life with the quiet, sheltered existence many of us have been both enjoying and enduring for the past 26 months or so.

Always the earthier of the two terminals at Dublin airport, Terminal One seems somehow louder, dirtier and a bit more bewildering than before – but only because we are out of practice and out of touch. We need time to readjust.

A couple of hours before, a roar had gone up, echoed by a group of young men drinking beer and playing music from a phone.

An older couple, Lisbon-bound, looked across with furrowed brows of anxiety until the group moved on, followed by a bride-to-be sprinting up the corridor wearing her veil, a white mini skirt and a hen party t-shirt, a pink garter around her thigh.

Three more people hurried towards the Lisbon gate, trying to steady their full glasses of beer.

“It says final call,” the woman shrieked with laughter.

The shelves of the ‘honesty box’ water bottles had been completely depleted, and it was now solely a display case for an array of drained wine and beer glasses and empty cans.

Back in the food area, a tropical waft of body-generated heat wafted from the Garden Terrace bar.

Inside, it was like one of those medieval bacchanalian scenes - tables jammed with glasses and plates, gales of laughter.

At another pub downstairs, a group of women were celebrating their return to the skies with an ice bucket containing two bottles of prosecco.

Everywhere you looked, the party was in full swing.

A trip to the loo made you wonder if you’ve taken a wrong turn as you came across trolleys of soft drinks on standby.

Everywhere you go are signs that the cleaning staff, the security staff, the cabin crew are operating at a capacity beyond reasonable human limits.

The ordinary infrastructure of the airport experience is creaking. Just don’t arrive hungry. Or thirsty. Or in need of a seat. Or toothpaste. Last week, someone queued 50 minutes to buy sunscreen.

Pack a refillable water bottle – but you might still have to queue at the ‘hydration station.’ Go old school and bring a sandwich. You can laugh if you want but you’ll see.

I thought about buying a magazine but there were 17 people in the slow moving queue at the shop. There were 20 people in the queue at the Tap+Brew bar, 10 people ahead in the queue for the café.

The queues at Burger King could scarcely be believed.

“There’s the duty free,” marvelled a woman to her companion, passing through the dazzling array of goods. “Look, that’s the vodka Mark got.”

“They’re trying to get rid of it, would you look,” he said, pointing out the special offers.

On the plus side, you will probably spend more time queueing everywhere else than you will at security – which on the day of my travel was not half as bad as I had feared.

First impressions were not good on arrival at the departure gates, with staff grimly shouting: “Boarding cards ready,” while another took up the chant, adding: “If you have FastTrack you’re in the wrong place.”

Everyone was stuck behind the electronic gates until the next batch were allowed in but then the queue suddenly split in three, with two men ahead hedging their bets on which would move fastest. “You owe me a double,” said one when his gamble paid off.

Having prepared for the worst, I was through security in just 22 minutes.

“I’ve lost the knack of travel,” I told the security guard as I took a third tray for my possessions. “Don’t worry, everyone has,” she said.