The role of grandparents will be celebrated by Catholic parishes around the world every July

Catherine Wiley met with Cardinal Kevin Farrell in the Vatican and presented him with a gesso of the emblem at the heart of the Catholic Grandparents Association's logo and World Day emblem. Image credit: CGA.

The Church’s first ‘Day for Grandparents and the Elderly’ has been hailed as a recognition of the “invaluable role in our families, our Church and in society” of older people by an Irish grandmother of ten who was in Rome for the special occasion.

Seventy-four-year-old Catherine Wiley started an association for grandparents in 2001. The Mayo-native was among 2,000 people who attended the celebration at the Vatican today.

Speaking to the Irish Independent from Rome, Ms Wiley, who was accompanied by her husband Stewart, said she was “overjoyed and delighted that after all these years of praying, campaigning, petitioning and dreaming” that her prayers and dreams had come true, and that for the first time in the history of the Church “the role of grandparents has been deservedly elevated”.

She said that from now on, parishes across the world would mark World Day for Grandparents and the Elderly every July.

The founder of the Catholic Grandparents Association (CGA) first requested that the Church institute a day for grandparents in 2012 as part of her address at the 50th International Eucharistic Congress in Dublin.

“I am immensely proud that an Irish woman played a small part in bringing this day to pass. I’m a very proud and happy Irish Granny today,” the Westport-based retired businesswoman said.

But she also noted that the Covid-19 pandemic had taken a deadly toll on older people and prevented grandparents from seeing their grandchildren.

Pope Francis was unable to celebrate the Mass today as planned as he is still recovering from his recent surgery.

However, the Pontiff delivered his weekly Angelus message and said there must be a consistent sharing and learning between young and old. He invited young people to call or visit their grandparents or the elderly who are lonely.

Meanwhile, Knock shrine hosted the annual Catholic Grandparents Pilgrimage with a restricted congregation. In his homily, Archbishop Michael Neary of Tuam said grandparents and the elderly have a rich reservoir of wisdom which can and needs to be shared.

“They are in an ideal situation to provide a sense of family history and in many ways can transport grandchildren back over the years by relating stories of times past, of family traditions, sharing and commenting on old photographs, enabling them to feel welcome, loved, safe and secure.”

Dr Neary said the spirit of the age tended towards rugged individualism in society which often led to an emphasis on competition rather than co-operation.

“Grandparents and the elderly have that broader view. They have lived through life and they see the bigger picture. Having coped with disappointments, they recognise that there is room for everyone and that setbacks in life can open other doors which enable people to make a more significant contribution to society. This is something which the young need to learn.”