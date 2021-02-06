| 5.5°C Dublin

The rise in knife crime and how we might stop it

Recent tragic deaths have highlighted a growing problem with knives. John Meagher reports on what can be done and how Scotland turned the tide on its ‘booze and blade’ culture

In the first half of last year, knife seizures increased by 13pc Expand

John Meagher

It was a killing that shocked even those immune to bad news. Urantsetseg Tserendorj was leaving her job as a cleaner in Dublin’s financial district on January 20 when she was attacked. The mother-of-two died of her injuries on Wednesday. A 14-year-old boy has been charged with serious assault.

Her death came less than a fortnight after a 16-year-old schoolboy — who cannot be named for legal reasons — was fatally stabbed in nearby East Wall.

Then, in roughly the same north-inner city area, a doctor in his 30s was treated in hospital last week after sustaining several stab wounds in an afternoon attack. Gardaí believe the assailant was attempting to steal his electronic scooter.

