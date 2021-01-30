The questions every parent has about the reopening of schools - but the Department of Education won’t answer

Recent meetings betwen education stakeholders and the exam advisory group have not yielded any clear plans on the reopening of schools.

Pressure continues to mount on the Department of Education and Minister Norma Foley due to continued uncertainty around the reopening of schools.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has said the phased reopening of schools is likely to begin next month and into early March, with special education schools first to reopen before primary schools and exam-year secondary students.

An intense day of talks between education stakeholders yesterday, though, again yielded no clear results, and students, teachers and parents are no wiser as February draws near.

Labour education spokesperson Aodhán Ó Ríordáin hit out at the department saying “there was no sense of drive” to resolve the issue and said “it’s as if the department has almost given up”.

The Irish Independent sent a list of questions to the Department earlier this week in an attempt to obtain clarity on the current state of play surrounding the opening of schools, but received answers to none.

The department did not respond to the specific questions but said “confidential talks” with unions and other education stakeholders were ongoing.

Next week will be the 16th week that 2021 examination candidate students have missed since March 2020.

The exam advisory group met yesterday and was attended by Minister Foley. The group teased out the scope and form of assessment for the exams, orals and practicals and exam-related coursework.

Ms Foley and the Government are under increasing pressure from the Irish Second Level Students' Union (ISSU) to make a decision soon.

Below are the questions that every parent has about the re-opening of schools, but that the Department didn’t answer:

Has the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) been asked for any advice around the phased return of education?

Dr Tony Holohan has said Nphet have provided advice around the safe reopening of schools but did not specifically confirm whether it was around the phased reopening of the sector.

Have Nphet provided advice in relation to the promised imminent return of special needs education and then Leaving Cert students?

The department did not answer this question but Dr Holohan did say “it is up to the education sector to plan the resumption of activities”.

What criteria need to be met for Nphet to recommend the return to education to start?

This was not addressed by the Department.

What criteria need to be met for the full one million members of the school community to be fully returned?

This was not addressed by the Department.

Is there a date when the phased return will begin?

The only indication given so far was by Tánaiste Leo Varadkar when he disclosed the phased reopening was likely to begin “in the second half of February and in March”. There have been no dates provided for any students as of yet.

Can they specify the order of this return - special education, then Leaving Cert, then who - and the time between each phase of the return?

This was not addressed by the Department.

Will primary students all go back together or will it be further broken down by class?

This was not addressed by the Department.

Will students return on a five-day basis or blended learning?

Before the proposed reopening of schools in January was scrapped, Leaving Cert students were slated to return to school three days per week, on a rotational basis to minimise close contacts. It is unclear whether this will be the approach taken initially or whether all students will attend school five days per week.

Are there any plans to adjust school holidays - midterm breaks, Easter holidays, summer holidays?

Again, this was not addressed by the Department.

