‘The parents are turning on each other’- debate on opening special education schools intensifies

The uncertainty around special education schools reopening this Thursday is causing parents to “turn on each other” Eleanor McSheery of the Special Needs Parents’ Association has said.

Ms McSherry, who co-founded the association said it was sad to see parents so divided but admitted it was “understandable.”

Ms McSherry told Morning Ireland on RTÉ Radio One that the uncertainty had parents “all at sea”.

“In my 16 years of being a parent of a child with a disability, I have never seen such divisiveness within our community. It’s very sad to see. I’ve had parents remove themselves from online social groups because they have been so upset by it.

“There’s a huge divide in the community because some people’s children would not survive getting Covid-19, their children aren’t going to be sent back in. Yet, the other half, their children have intellectual disabilities who would otherwise be quite healthy and they are regressing. They want the schools open.

This is very divisive at the moment. Forget about your teacher’s unions and the government, the parents themselves are now turning on each other - which is very sad to see, but quite understandable, unfortunately,” Ms McSherry said.

Parents don’t trust anything they read anymore, due to the mixed signals, Ms McSherry said.

“One minute they are being told by the school via texts, calls and emails that their kids are to go back to school on Thursday and they are seeing all over the media that the unions and teachers don’t want to go back.

“While they have a huge amount of sympathy for teachers, their children are regressing and are upset due to the lack of routine and due to lack of socialisation - which can be very detrimental to these children and to their parents. It’s like watching your child at the very early stage of their diagnosis,” Ms McSherry said.

Adam Harris, founder of Ireland’s AsIAm autism charity said that students and their parents need clarity today from unions as to what “their red line is” on returning to the classroom.

“We need all the support we can get on this as, unfortunately, the voices and needs of vulnerable children with a constitutional right to an education have just been ignored in all of this,” Mr Harris told Galway Bay FM this morning.

“We’re seeing the power struggle between the Department of Education and unions that our parents have no interest in. We need absolute clarity as to what their red lines are and when are they willing to return to the classroom.

“Our families have been completely silenced and any time they speak up about their needs on social media, they’re being attacked,” Mr Harris said.

Mr Harris said it needs to be recognised that everyone “is on the same team” and the “central stakeholders at the end of the day, are the children”.

