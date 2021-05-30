The one where Joey becomes Ireland’s favourite uncle 

This image provided by HBO Max shows Matt LeBlanc, from left, Matthew Perry, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow in a scene from the 'Friends' reunion special. Photo: Terence Patrick/HBO Max via AP

SOMETIMES Irish Twitter can be a bit of a dumping ground for virtue signallers, conspiracy theorists, super-braggers and dyed-in-the-wool trolls.

But every so often, Irish Twitter really does outdo itself and become a field of triumph. And this weekend, if you weren’t on Twitter and did a proper belly laugh at the Matt LeBlanc-related action… well, were you really on Twitter at all?

A quick recap, in case you had a screen-free weekend: the Friends reunion special aired over the weekend, and there was much to discuss. Who’d have thought that the actual actors from Friends would be more relatable than the characters from Friends? What about that Aniston/Schwimmer crush that came to nought, eh? And why did David Beckham get more time than the people who played Richard, Gunther and Janice?

But Ireland was only interested in one takeaway from the Friends reunion. Namely, how Joey Tribbiani became Ireland’s Favourite Uncle.

Dressed in a short-sleeved, striped black shirt and with his hair gelled into a sharp silver quiff, actor Matt LeBlanc looks like a man who has lived well and happily over the last two decades. And, as social media users rightly deduced, the actor was giving off serious Uncle energy.

With his arms folded tight and looking lost in thought while his former co-stars reminisced, LeBlanc offered, according to Twitter user Richie Morgan, his “Da sitting on the couch during a quick stop at your grans’ performance”. To be fair, it was a more than canny likeness.

Another Twitter user, named Ian, astutely observed: “Matt Le Blanc looks like a fella you’d end up having a deep conversation with in the residents bar after a wedding. Ten pints deep and he’s giving you the best advice you’ll ever get. You’ll never meet him again but his sage wisdom sticks with you forever. A gentleman.”

Soon, the idea took flight, and everyone had an Irish Uncle-ism to hand. And a very, very accurate image began to surface.

There’s the uncle of a certain age, provenance and world view who asks you, somewhat sceptically, whether you have a boyfriend yet, and gives you pure gyp when you say something like ‘Actually, I have a partner’.

“You’re still at the writing/acting/music then, are yeh?” is his coded way of telling you that you should be getting a nice sensible job (teaching maybe).

He’s stuck in his ways and won’t be having any of your snowflakery.

He’s the man who sent you up to get a prize with his winning ticket at the church raffle, and screamed the place down until you picked up the bottle of whiskey.

You have huge amounts of affection for him but… boy, does the man know how to cut you down to size. Here’s the thing about the Irish uncle, and why he went viral on Twitter. He’s a much under-represented, and yet instantly recognisable trope.

The Irish uncle, much like LeBlanc, also looks like a man who has lived well and happily (mostly because he has). There’s still the lingering idea, or rather hope, that he’s Still VERY Much Got It, which is where the snazzy shirt and hair gel comes in.

But what makes an Irish uncle so special is that he’s a man who is perfectly nice to you, but is under no pressure at all to be lovey-dovey towards you.

You’re family, but there’s enough distance there that he can give you a ribbing. He doesn’t give two hoots about sparing niceties.

He’s probably known you since you were a glint in his brother’s eye, and he’ll be having none of your notions about being a grown-up.

He’s known you since you were blathering on about wrestling/Barbie/Take That/Pokemon, and whether you become the VP in a start-up or a law partner, you will still always, in the Irish uncle’s eyes, be that annoying five-year-old who wet their pants at a wedding and/or cried at inopportune times.

More than anything, the reason that the Matt LeBlanc meme took on a life of its own this weekend is because we sorely needed a dollop of that charming, heartening warmth.

We came together as a tribe, bonded over the uncles that were at once the bane and heroes of our lives, and made Matt LeBlanc, an actor from one of the most adored American sitcoms, everyone’s favourite uncle.

It was an unforeseen side effect from the Friends reunion, but it was glorious.

Take a bow, Twitter. It made me laugh more than Friends did, at any rate.