‘The moment we reached Ireland, I felt in my heart that something was right’ – Ukrainian family on life a year on from Russian invasion

One year on from Russia’s invasion of their homeland, a Ukrainian family now living in Wexford will mark the first anniversary of the outbreak of war feeling a mixture of pain and hope.

Three generations of the Shylo and Grebeniuk families arrived in Ireland last August, having endured the bombing of their family home in Mariupol, followed by months in a shelter without running water or heating.

“Every day is February 24 for us. And until the war is over, every day will be February 24. We mark the words of our president, Volodymyr Zelensky, when we say that Ukrainian New Year didn’t start on the first of January, it starts on this day when our country was attacked,” said Mykhailo Shylo.

Mr Shylo (36) and his wife Tetiana Grebeniuk (35) worked in a local TV station in Mariupol. They had just bought their dream home after years of saving, and five years earlier they welcomed their son Oleksii into the world.

“We had the most beautiful life. We were planning our future and were waiting for Oleksii to grow older to travel the world together,” said Ms Grebeniuk, fighting back tears.

“Mariupol was more prepared than other cities at the time. The mayor was making sure that we knew our city would be safe and that we could protect ourselves. Nobody could have imagined how our lives would change this time last year,” she said.

When the Russians first invaded, the TV station they worked at delivered regular updates about the situation. A week later, the city was bombed and the station had to shut down.

We saw people who didn’t want to leave, they stood outside the rubble of their homes, cooking for their families. We watched them die

Over the next few weeks the electricity was cut, their mobile phones stopped working and they were cut off from any outside information. After watching their neighbour’s house being bombed, the family moved into the basement of their home.

“We could feel it coming closer and closer to us," Mr Shylo said. “In late March, Tetiana and Oleksii were in the basement and I was standing upstairs trying to understand what was happening when our house got bombed. I narrowly escaped but I knew we had to leave, we were living in the middle of a hot zone.”

They left their home and drove across the last emergency bridge still standing, to live with family in a small shelter for a few months.

Without water or heating, they melted ice for drinking water and chopped any firewood they could find. Isolated from the rest of the country, they found an old radio on which they would hear the news.

“By that point, the city was already blocked and it was growing impossible to get out,” said Mr Shylo. “Whole buildings were being blown up just 50m away from us. We saw people who didn’t want to leave, they stood outside the rubble of their homes, cooking for their families. We watched them die.”

Ms Grebeniuk said: “One morning, I was running to church just to feel close to other people. I saw people were driving away in their cars, when I asked them, they said that a few cars were being let out. It was a big decision to make and not one we had a lot of time for, but we knew we had to leave.”

They packed into a car with their son, Ms Grebeniuk’s parents and her husband’s mother. They drove to a neighbouring city along with around 1,000 other cars.

The family lived in nearby towns for a few months but when the bombings followed them there, they decided to leave the country. They drove through Russia, Turkey, Romania, France and Germany – covering much of Europe in two weeks.

“We just wanted to get as far away from it all as possible. The car was in a bad state, it was badly burnt. So we had to make stops every step of the way. My father grew very ill after living in damp, airless shelters for so long – he lost 40pc of his lung capacity. We just wanted to get somewhere safe,” said Ms Grebeniuk.

In August, they arrived at Rosslare Harbour. They remember being welcomed by smiling faces. The Red Cross was quick to get them first aid and water. After going through immigration and meeting officials from the Department of Justice, they were accommodated in a hotel with other refugees from Ukraine.

“We had heard only the best things about Ireland from friends who had visited or moved here. We passed through so many cities on our way because of my father’s illness but I didn’t feel like we could live there. The moment we reached Ireland, I felt in my heart that something was right,” said Ms Grebeniuk.

“The first thing we noticed was that people were full of smiles and welcoming everywhere we went. I love how this country has stayed true to nature and preserved it. The people are also so open and honest. We even share a common love for potatoes and bread,” she laughed.

Mr Shylo added: “We are extremely grateful to Wexford County Council for how much they helped us. We lost everything back home and they made us feel like we could have a second chance.”

Oleksii is the happiest. He’s already made a best friend in school and they are inseparable

Two weeks ago, Wexford County Council matched the family up with an Irish family under the Offer a Home programme. A Dublin-based couple, Mark and Elaine, have pledged their vacant home in Wexford for the family to stay in.

“Mark and Elaine have become our good friends. They welcomed us with signs on the door with each of our names written in Ukrainian. They introduced us to the neighbours, so we enjoy a cup of tea with them on some afternoons,” Ms Grebeniuk said.

“Oleksii is the happiest. He’s already made a best friend in school and they are inseparable.”

Since moving, Mr Shylo has found freelance work in Dublin but hopes to find a permanent job in Wexford. Tetiana attends the community centre for English lessons where she has made friends.

“It is hard to find a full-time job because of the language barrier but we’re sending out CVs and doing everything we can. I want to make sure we start earning like we used to and begin to pay taxes and contribute to this society like everyone else is doing,” said Mr Shylo.

Although they are aware of growing anti-immigrant sentiment in some parts of the country, they have not felt it themselves.

“We understand that not all people will think the same. But for our part, we are trying our best to do whatever it takes to become a part of this society, to get a job and to pay the country back,” he said.

“We also have a message for other Ukrainians: become a part of society, don’t abuse the system. Don’t make it harder for other refugees looking for shelter.”

The family are not sure if they will ever get their old lives back.

“All we wish is for our parents and son to be in a safe place. And Ukraine isn’t that place right now. But we believe that we will be victorious. We hope to see our city again,” Mr Shylo added.