‘The moment we reached Ireland, I felt in my heart that something was right’ – Ukrainian family on life a year on from Russian invasion

Refugee family living in Wexford detail horror of war in Mariupol and the warm welcome they received upon arrival in Rosslare 

Victor, Mykhailo, Tetiana, Oleksii, Valentina and Liudmyla who fled the war in Ukraine to Wexford. Photo: Mark Condren Expand

Azmia Riaz

One year on from Russia’s invasion of their homeland, a Ukrainian family now living in Wexford will mark the first anniversary of the outbreak of war feeling a mixture of pain and hope.

Three generations of the Shylo and Grebeniuk families arrived in Ireland last August, having endured the bombing of their family home in Mariupol, followed by months in a shelter without running water or heating.

