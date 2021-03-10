| 12.8°C Dublin

The man people ‘love to hate’: Piers Morgan and the many controversies of his colourful media career

From phone hacking and staged pictures to Trump and Meghan Markle, he is never far from the limelight

Piers Morgan stepped down as a presenter of ITV's Good Morning Britain this week. Photo: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire Expand

Far from shying away from controversy, Piers Morgan (55) has made an entire career out of courting it.

In a media landscape that has become increasingly bland, his dissenting voice has made him one of the UK’s biggest TV stars after he became the broadcaster that people love to hate.

Despite employing him as their ratings-winner ‘motormouth’, Morgan and ITV’s relationship came to an end this week. It parted ways with him on Tuesday night in what he said was an amicable fashion.

