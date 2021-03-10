The man people ‘love to hate’: Piers Morgan and the many controversies of his colourful media career

Far from shying away from controversy, Piers Morgan (55) has made an entire career out of courting it.

In a media landscape that has become increasingly bland, his dissenting voice has made him one of the UK’s biggest TV stars after he became the broadcaster that people love to hate.

Despite employing him as their ratings-winner ‘motormouth’, Morgan and ITV’s relationship came to an end this week. It parted ways with him on Tuesday night in what he said was an amicable fashion.

ITV had received over 41,000 complaints to Ofcom about his comments about Meghan Markle on Good Morning Britain where he said he “did not believe a word she said” when it came to her suicidal feelings, sparking uproar from mental health activists.

But when it comes to reading the room this week, Morgan has been positively myopic.

Even before he walked off-set after a spat with co-presenter Alex Beresford about Meghan Markle, he got Tuesday morning off to a bad start.

Coming on the back of International Women’s Day, he scored a huge own-goal by remarking on how his co-presenter Charlotte Hawkins was wearing a mini-skirt that morning. He said that his “eyes were slightly distracted” and that it “must be summer time" as Hawkins stood up to point out in a calm fashion that it was in fact, a dress.

When it comes to clocking up the controversies, Morgan – born Piers O’Meara, his biological father is from Offaly – has so many, he must have his own dedicated Ofcom officer at this stage. Here we take a look back at some of the stand-out moments in his career:

Phone hacking scandal

During his time as editor of The Daily Mirror, the newspaper became embroiled in a huge controversy in 2011 which centred on the hacking of celebrities’ phones, including Heather Mills.

Morgan denied ever having been directly involved in the illegal practice and stated that he had never published any story using information obtained that way. His comments did not sit well with Brian Leveson who chaired the official inquiry. He said Morgan's testimony was “utterly unpersuasive” and he was aware it was something that went on in the media at the time.

Staged pictures

He was sacked as editor of the Daily Mirror in October 2011 after the publication of doctored images of British soldiers abusing an Iraqi prisoner. The images, which made headlines around the world, were denounced as fake after his employers claimed he had fallen victim to a “calculated and malicious hoax”.

Supposedly depicting members of the Queen’s Lancashire Regiment (QLR), an investigation concluded that the scenes had been staged in a lorry in the car park of a Territorial Army barracks near Manchester. His employers said it would be “inappropriate” for him to continue on in the role he had for nine years after the error.

War on veganism

In December 2019, he launched a broadside at British bakery chain Greggs for introducing vegan sausage rolls. He labelled them “PC-ravaged clowns” and tried one of its new products on air before spewing it into a bin and slamming the taste: “It absolutely stinks and tastes disgusting. Why would anyone eat this?”

Friendship with Trump

Morgan struck up a relationship with former US president Donald Trump after appearing on the 2008 US version of the show Celebrity Apprentice. He backed him to win the 2016 presidency and continued to publicly support him. He appeared on ITV’s Loose Women in 2017 where he was challenged to repudiate him but he refused.

While he said he disagreed with him on many issues relating to gun control and abortion, he said he understood the principal of the Muslim travel ban. Following on from the Capitol Hill insurrection, he did a U-turn and said his former pal was “mentally unfit” to remain as president.

Claims of racism

During an episode of Good Morning Britain, he made comments about a Chinese dairy advert featuring Queen Elizabeth’s grandson Peter Phillips. He attempted to repeat the Chinese language from the clip.

He then added: ‘He’s using “ching chang chong” milk from the Chinese state – that’s what they said in the advert!”

He was accused of mocking the Chinese language and was hit by 1,095 complaints to Ofcom over the remarks, prompting a formal apology from ITV

Celebrity feuds

Morgan has not backed away when it comes to igniting tensions with high-profile celebrities.

He has fought with everyone from Alan Sugar, to the late food critic AA Gill, and TV star Jeremy Clarkson (who punched him at the 2004 British press awards). He took umbrage with the Women’s March on Washington in 2017, describing protestors as “rabid feminists”.

Actor Ewan McGregor pulled out of appearing on Good Morning Britain as a result of his comments as he did not wish to be interviewed by him. Morgan reacted by accusing him of being a “paedophile-loving hypocrite” for previously supporting film-maker Roman Polanski.