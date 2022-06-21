The longest day ... archaeologists and spiritualists battle over solstice gatherings at ancient sites

For centuries, the summer solstice has been a celebratory occasion. But tensions are mounting between archaeologists and spiritual groups over the return of solstice gatherings at Irish heritage sites, expected to take place today.

During last winter’s solstice, Daniel Curley, archaeologist, and manager of Rathcroghan Visitor Centre in Roscommon, received a barrage of phone calls from local residents about an “obstructive and unmanaged crowd” converging at Rathcroghan Mound.

“If people want to visit a sacred site, fine,” said Mr Curley. “We facilitate events. But this group had an anarchist undercurrent. There was a sense of ‘we are the people of Ireland, and we have every right to be here’. It felt like a protest.”

Arriving at the mound, Mr Curley found more than 400 people who had brought three fire pits up to the summit to light ceremonial fires.

“Lighting of fires at archaeological monuments is illegal,” he said. “It disturbs the integrity of the sub-surface archaeological deposits and can result in confused contexts when engaging in excavation. It also removes the potential for sites to be surveyed through remote sensing methods.”

Mr Curley said he was met with aggression when he tried to disperse the gathering.

“I was approached by someone who hurled abuse in my direction for a considerable period, for taking a ranging rod and photographing the damage to report to the National Monuments Service.”

The event was reported to gardaí, but Mr Curley says its consequences were considerable, resulting in three deep scorch marks left on the summit of the mound.

“These revellers damaged one of the pre-eminent archaeological sites in Connacht through their actions.

“They had a strong understanding that what they were doing wasn’t right.”

Mary Harte is an archaeologist and community guardian for Beltany Stone Circle in Donegal.

She fears vandalism may occur today.

“These events are gaining momentum because of social media,” she said.

She likens the lighting of fires on an archaeological site to smoking in a chapel. “It’s sacrilegious,” she said.

However not everyone in the spiritual community agrees.

Niamh Devine, better known online as ‘Mythological Goddess’, is an Irish spiritual guide and energy intuitive. She believes the issue of public gatherings on heritage sites is a matter of viewpoint.

“It is their [archaeologists’] job to preserve the sites so that they can give us insights into our history. But we are continuing history. So, do you preserve the artefact, or do you preserve the traditions that still burn bright and are alive within the Irish people? What do you value?”

Ms Harte would like to see a security presence at private gatherings, although she knows this may not be feasible. “Security can’t be there 24/7 because the solstice celebrations can go on for two days. But I don’t know what the solution is other than closing the sites off, and we can’t do that.”

Reflecting on what might occur today, Simon Tuite of Monumental Ireland, an organisation that raises the profile of heritage sites, said: “There’s definitely friction between the heritage side and those who are coming with a different angle.”

A possible solution Mr Curley, Ms Harte and Mr Tuite support, is for heritage managers to host official, controlled events, supported by government bodies, local business sponsors, and possible ticketing.

But Ms Devine said:“These events come with restrictions. The Bealtaine Fire Festival on the Hill of Uisneach is a ticketed event with limited numbers. I couldn’t attend this year for that reason. Whereas on the Hill of Tara, the people of Ireland can gather anytime. No intermediary body, just you and this sacred site.”