| 12.1°C Dublin

Close

Premium

The longest day ... archaeologists and spiritualists battle over solstice gatherings at ancient sites

Niamh Devine, better known online as &lsquo;Mythological Goddess&rsquo; Expand
Daniel Curley, archaeologist, and manager of Rathcroghan Visitor Centre in Roscommon Expand

Close

Niamh Devine, better known online as &lsquo;Mythological Goddess&rsquo;

Niamh Devine, better known online as ‘Mythological Goddess’

Daniel Curley, archaeologist, and manager of Rathcroghan Visitor Centre in Roscommon

Daniel Curley, archaeologist, and manager of Rathcroghan Visitor Centre in Roscommon

/

Niamh Devine, better known online as ‘Mythological Goddess’

Ellen Ryan

For centuries, the summer solstice has been a celebratory occasion. But tensions are mounting between archaeologists and spiritual groups over the return of solstice gatherings at Irish heritage sites, expected to take place today.

During last winter’s solstice, Daniel Curley, archaeologist, and manager of Rathcroghan Visitor Centre in Roscommon, received a barrage of phone calls from local residents about an “obstructive and unmanaged crowd” converging at Rathcroghan Mound.

Related topics

More On Roscommon news

Most Watched

Privacy