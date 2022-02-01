The Lion King performers subjected to ‘vile and appalling’ racial abuse as they left Bord Gáis theatre

The Bord Gáís Energy Theatre has condemned recent racial abuse suffered by actors currently performing in the The Lion King musical.

In a statement posted on Twitter, the theatre said performers were subjected to racial abuse as they left the theatre last night.

The theatre said it has put plans in place to support those affected and the incident has been reported to the Gardaí.

“We are saddened to share that several of the performers and crew of The Lion King, currently performing at the Bord Gáís Energy Theatre in Dublin, were recently subjected to racial abuse on their journey home from the theatre,” the statement said.

“It is shocking that something so vile and appalling happened to our colleagues who have brought such joy to thousands of theatregoers since the show opened on 31 December.”

“Bord Gáís Energy Theatre and Disney Theatrical Productions strongly condemn all forms of discrimination. We fully stand with the performers and crew and have put plans in place to support those affected by this incident. We also urge that those responsible be held accountable and have reported this incident to An Garda Síochána.”

The theatre added that The Lion King is a “beacon of optimism and inclusion” and for this reason, they will make a donation to the Irish Network Against Racism.

“Over the last 25 years, The Lion King has been a beacon of optimism and inclusion across the globe. Its very presence and the vision of the world that our audience experiences while watching the show, is in itself an instrument to change hearts and minds.”

“It is in this spirit that Bord Gáís Energy Theatre and Disney Theatrical Productions are making a donation to the Irish Network Against Racism, which is committed to combatting racism and all related forms of discrimination in Ireland,” the statement ended.