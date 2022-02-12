The Late Late Show uncovers hilarious clip of Dermot Bannon on Blind Date in the 90s

Dermot Bannon was left red faced after The Late Late Show uncovered a clip of him on Blind Date.

The architect was a contestant on Cilla Black’s iconic dating programme as a young man in 1994 when he was studying to be an architect in the UK.

He appeared on The Late Late Show’s Valentine’s Special last night and was left mortified when Ryan Tubridy played a clip of him on the dating show.

The clip showed the Room to Improve star trying to impress Jenni Falconer – who has since become a well-known TV presenter in the UK.

In the clip, the Dublin native tries to persuade Falconer to pick him by telling her to “forget the two ugly ducklings and go for the swan, number one.”

After the clip was played, Bannon warned the audience to “Be really careful what you do on television when you’re young!”

When Tubridy asked if Falconer picked him for the date, he said: “No! Did you see the state of me? It was like Love Island with a cardigan.”

In 2018, Bannon revealed that he auditioned for the dating show for “a bit of craic”.

“I was in college in England and they had a roadshow where they went around all the students unions and universities and they held auditions and we all thought it would be a bit of craic to go for it,” he told Ray D’Arcy on RTÉ Radio One.

“So, I went in with a few of the Irish lads who were over there with me and when I came out from the audition they were gone.”

“One of the reasons I went on and did the show was to give the lads and everybody I know a bit of craic. I was a little bit of the clown.”

He told D’Arcy on that the experience was “out of this world”.

“It was a big thing to be part of…it was a big phenomenon back then,” he said.

Speaking about Cilla Black, the architect said: “All I remember from that day was how incredibly warm she was.”

“I was incredibly nervous all day long until I met her, and she really put me at ease,” he said.

“She was just incredible, she made me feel like I was the only person in the whole studio, the audience disappeared.”

“She was just incredible warm, and she stayed around for a couple of hours afterwards and just chatted and had fun with everyone.”

“I looked at her with more admiration after that. She was just a genuinely lovely person.”

Dermot is now married to his wife Louise, and the couple share three children.