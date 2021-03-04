‘The last time I heard his voice was before he went on a run on the Hill of Tara’ – girlfriend of late GAA captain campaigns for defibrillator on historic site

The heartbroken girlfriend of a GAA captain who tragically collapsed from Sudden Adult Death Syndrome while out football training is campaigning to have a defibrillator installed on the Hill of Tara.

Devastated Aisling Heffernan (28) and the family of her 'soulmate' Greg Hogge have spoken about how their plans to install the life-saving equipment at the historic site.

The popular electrician who was just made captain of his beloved Bective GAA senior team was out running on May 8, 2019, when he collapsed and died despite the efforts of members of three other clubs who were out training that evening.

The 30-year-old from Navan had been chatting to Aisling on his way to the hill and was cut off due to poor reception but when Aisling tried to ring him back a while later, her whole world collapsed when his phone was answered by a paramedic.

"Greg's club training had been cancelled so he was going for a run at Tara. We were chatting while he was driving there but then we got cut off," she said.

"A while later I text him and when he didn't come back to me, I rang him and his phone was answered by a paramedic who said he had been taken ill.

"My life changed within minutes. We had been going out for four years and had begun talking about our future and our plans to buy a house.

"I'll never forget the shock of finding out he had died. I'll never get over that or forget it.

"Greg was an amazing person and so kind and thankfully we had a relationship that we weren't afraid to tell each other all the time how much we loved each other.

"Greg would always tell me he was looking forward to seeing me the following day. I'm heartbroken to have lost him but so grateful to have had him in my life. He was my soulmate and I have no regrets to look back on during my time with him.

"If he knew how devastated I am and how much I'm grieving, he would be very upset so I try so hard to be strong but it's not always easy.

"There is a gaping hole left and some days, I get stuck in that hole. The sharpness of grief can strike at any time."

Greg's sister Sinead said: "A lot of teams go to the Hill of Tara to train. The evening Greg died, there were three different groups and one of them had a defibrillator in the car which they used on Greg to no avail.

"He had literally been running and collapsed in minutes as some other runners could see him in the distance so he wasn't on his own for long."

Sinead and her four siblings Shane, Ciara, Brian and Stevie, as well as her parents Pat and Jean, are looking at ways to put a defibrillator for the Hill of Tara and are embarking on a walk to Croagh Patrick in aid of CRY (Cardiac Risk in the Young) Ireland from who they have received huge support.

"We are so grateful to CRY for their help around Greg's death and afterwards, and just would like to do something in return so we are also going to climb Croagh Patrick on his second anniversary which is also just a few short weeks before Greg's 32nd birthday."

Meanwhile, Aisling urged people to appreciate what they have in life.

"I know it's a cliche but be kind to people because you never know what they are going through. It's so important to appreciate and be grateful for all the loved ones in your life because you never know what the next minute is going to bring.

"Little did either of us know when we were chatting that night on his way for a run that it would be the last time we talked. The last time I was to hear his voice."

Anyone who would like to donate can do so at https://www.idonate.ie/fundraiser/11397770_-rememberinggreg.html

