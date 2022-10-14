Close

The January 6 committee subpoenaed Donald Trump. Will it matter?

Andrew Feinberg

With less than three months until the 117th Congress comes to a close, the House January 6 committee voted on Thursday to issue a subpoena commanding former president Donald Trump to appear and give evidence before the panel that has spent the last year and a half investigating the attack he fomented.

The select committee’s chairman, Representative Bennie Thompson of Mississippi, said he and his colleagues had decided to seek Mr Trump’s testimony as a way of bringing about “accountability to the American people”.

