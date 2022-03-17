The Irish Blood Transfusion Service says its ‘closer than ever’ to declaring amber alert amid critical shortage of blood supplies

The Irish Blood Transfusion Service (IBTS) has revealed that it only has two days' worth of supply left of the universal blood type and is “closer than ever” to declaring an amber alert.

IBTS is importing a consignment of blood from NHS Blood and Transplant to address a current shortage in the blood supply as a result of donors not showing up for appointments.

Some 350 units of RhD negative blood groups, O negative, A negative and B negative were collected from England yesterday.

The IBTS operations director, Paul McKinney, asked for the public’s support to help maintain the blood supply.

“Raising an alert under the Irish national blood shortage plan, which could have a serious impact on patient care,” he said.

“The appointment-based system introduced at the beginning of the pandemic has helped us to manage donor attendance and keep donors and staff safe on clinic.”

"However, maintaining RhD negative blood groups has remained exceptionally difficult and with just 2 days of O negative blood in stock, the IBTS is closer than it has ever been to declaring an amber alert.”

Mr McKinney said the service is on the brink of an amber alert which would have a direct impact on hospital activity, particularly for planned surgeries.

“In recent weeks, approximately 20pc of our booked appointments have not shown up to donate. While we are hugely grateful to all our donors who have continued to support us throughout the pandemic, this has a very real and consequential effect on our ability to collect blood and maintain the supply,” he said.

“Over the last number of weeks, we have continued to issue more RhD negative blood to hospitals than we have been able to collect, so the IBTS has made the decision to request a consignment of blood from the UK to ensure continuity of supply over the next week.”

He added: “We are urging donors to make an appointment next week to give blood. If you receive a text message from us, please respond to the number provided to make an appointment and once you have made that appointment, please commit to keeping it, we really need your support.”