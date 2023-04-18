The Indo Daily podcast award follows on from success at the European Digital Media Awards

Mediahuis Ireland podcast The Indo Daily has won a prize at the highly prestigious New York Festivals Radio Awards 2023.

Three of the podcast’s entries were shortlisted for the coveted awards, with one winning a bronze trophy.

The two-part series titled “Lance Armstrong and me – Paul Kimmage on his part in bringing down the disgraced cyclist” was shortlisted under the Narrative and Documentary Podcast category.

The Indo Daily was also nominated in the News Podcast category.

Meanwhile, the podcast’s three-part series, which focused on the Frank McCann murders, won a bronze award in the Serialised Podcast category.

Accepting the award on behalf of the podcast team, series presenter and producer of the Frank McCann trilogy, Siobhán Maguire (right), said: “We are delighted with this award, but we do want to keep in mind that at the heart of this story are two innocent victims, Esther and baby Jessica McCann, who were brutally murdered by Frank McCann. We couldn’t have made this podcast without the family. Esther’s sister, Marian Leonard, and Marian’s daughter Esther. Thank you.”

Across three episodes, the podcast explored the life of Frank and Esther McCann and a dark secret that threatened to be exposed by their attempts to adopt foster daughter Jessica.

In September 4, 1992, a fire broke out at their home in what looked like an accident – but as Irish Independent news correspondent Conor Feehan explains, it turned out to be a double murder.

Group audio producer Mary Carroll said: “Frank McCann’s cruelty has been reported on many times through the years, but this podcast tried to put his victims, Esther and baby Jessica, at the heart of the story. People seemed to connect with that.

“Likewise, Paul Kimmage’s (above right) involvement in Lance Armstrong’s downfall is not a new story, but we tried to tell it in a new and more reflective way that involved a challenging and entertaining interview by Kevin Doyle with the Sunday Independent writer.”

The news comes as earlier this month The Indo Daily won the Best Podcast award at the European Digital Media Awards.

The podcast, which was launched just 18 months ago, is presented on a rotating basis by Siobhán Maguire, Kevin Doyle, Fionnán Sheahan and Denise Calnan.

The Indo Daily is brought to life by a team including Jon Smith, Tabitha Monahan, Garrett Mulhall, Gavin Hennessy and Niall McMonagle.

Cormac Bourke, editor-in-chief at Mediahuis Ireland, said: “The idea of the Irish Independent making a mark at the New York Radio Awards is something that would have seemed bizarre a few years ago.

“The success of The Indo Daily over the past year is something we are extremely proud of. It shows our we are evolving all the time so that our journalists can excel can across written word, audio and in video.”