The Indo Daily podcast shortlisted for New York Festivals Radio Awards 2023

The Indo Daily podcast has been shortlisted for the New York Festivals Radio Awards 2023.

Two episodes received a nod and it was also nominated under the News Podcast section.

The Real Health podcast, hosted by fitness expert Karl Henry, also got a nomination.

The two-part Indo daily series titled ‘Lance Armstrong and me - Paul Kimmage on his part in bringing down the disgraced cyclist’ was shortlisted under the Narrative and Documentary Podcast category.

In the first episode of the two-part special, Sunday Independent journalist Paul Kimmage explains his role in one of the biggest scandals in sporting history.

Lance Armstrong was the only rider to win seven Tour de France titles. A decade ago, at the end of October 2012, he was banned from cycling.

Then, in 2013, Lance Armstrong sat down for an interview with Oprah Winfrey.

In it, he admitted for the first time to taking performance-enhancing drugs throughout his cycling career, confessing that his cycling career was fuelled by drugs and lies.

In the second of a two-part special, Mr Kimmage, who played a major part in exposing Armstrong's doping, tells his story in the aftermath of Armstrong's explosive confession.

The podcast episode focusing on the Frank McCann murders was also nominated under the Serialised Podcast category.

On September 4, 1992, a fire broke out at the home of Frank and Esther McCann on Butterfield Avenue in Rathfarnham in Dublin, killing Esther and the couple’s 18-month-old foster daughter, Jessica.

What looked like an accident was revealed to be a double murder by Frank McCann.

In the two-part series, Frank McCann Murders, the Indo Daily explores the life of Frank and Esther McCann and the adoption process that threatened to expose his sordid secret.

The Real Health podcast also received a nomination for its episode titled ‘The importance of living life to the fullest, with John Wall.’

Karl Henry is joined by Mr Wall, who was diagnosed with stage four prostate cancer in 2017.

He talks about coming to terms with this, his approach to life and his experience with palliative care.

During the conversation, Mr Wall tells Karl that his approach to life is all about seizing the day.

The Real Health podcast is in association with Laya Healthcare.

Editor-in-chief of Mediahuis Ireland Cormac Bourke described the nominations as “a great achievement”.

“Our newsroom is adapting all the time to our audiences’ habits and bringing them the same high-quality news in different ways,” he said.

“The growth of the Indo Daily Podcast is a particular point of pride for the team, so it is fantastic to see their hard work acknowledged on an international stage.

“Likewise, Real Health with Karl Henry is an important part of our audio offering which continues to expand.”

RTÉ Radio 1, Clare FM and Newstalk also received nominations for a variety of offerings.

The New York Festivals Radio Awards, now in their 65th year, celebrate world-class storytellers from around the globe.

Since 1957 the competition has showcased innovation and excellence in broadcast audio content across all genres and platforms keeping pace with industry developments and global trends.

All entries in the 2023 competition were screened online by NYF’s Radio Awards international Grand Jury of more than 200 producers, directors, writers, and other creative media professionals from around the globe.

Award-winning entries will be announced during the New York Festivals 2023 Storytellers Gala virtual event on April 18. All winners will be showcased on the Radio Awards winners’ gallery.