The housing crisis – here are some big ideas that could help to fix an ongoing problem

With the lifting of the eviction ban last week, homeless charities and campaigners have warned that emergency accommodation services are set to come under unmanageable pressure.

A State home building agency, additional resources for homelessness prevention measures, ring-fencing more social homes for people facing homelessness, increased delivery of one-bedroom homes and bringing more short-term lettings into longer-term use.

These are just some actions that campaigners are calling on the Government to implement without delay.

Independent.ie asked campaigners to outline one possible solution to the housing and homelessness crisis in less than 100 words. Here is what they say is needed:

Catherine Kenny, CEO of the Dublin Simon Community.

Catherine Kenny, CEO of the Dublin Simon Community.

Catherine Kenny, CEO of Dublin Simon Community: “If we are to end homelessness, we need to restructure our systemic architecture; relocating the dam restricting flow out of emergency accommodation to earlier in the journey, catching people before they fall into homelessness.

“Significant investment into viable homelessness prevention measures is critical, but the key to ending homelessness will lie in rapid increase of housing stock to ease the intense pressure and competition within the market.

“This year, Dublin Simon will deliver 70 new long-term homes, but efforts by Approved Housing Bodies need to be enhanced by Government addressing units stuck in planning, vacant properties and available lands.”

Rory Hearne, author of 'Gaffs', is assistant professor of social policy at Maynooth University.

Rory Hearne, author of 'Gaffs', is assistant professor of social policy at Maynooth University.

Rory Hearne, author of Gaffs and assistant professor of Social Policy at Maynooth University: “A key solution is establishing a State home-building agency. The Government should immediately establish a state home-building agency to build and retrofit homes across the country and guarantee the provision of affordable housing on the scale required.

“A public construction company would guarantee essential building projects are delivered on an on-going basis. It would also guarantee meeting climate targets for retrofitting existing homes and enable repurposing and bringing vacant and derelict stock back into use.

“It would have all the key employees required to build and retrofit homes, and would be contracted by local authorities and housing associations.”

Francis Doherty, director of services at the Peter McVerry Trust.

Francis Doherty, director of services at the Peter McVerry Trust.

Francis Doherty, director of services with responsibility for housing development and communications at the Peter McVerry Trust: “In order to order to effectively and sustainably address homelessness we need a dramatic increase in the delivery of one-bedroom homes. A simple and immediately implementable measure is to require that all state-funded, or enabled, housing schemes must be required to provide a minimum number of one-bedroom homes.

“Too often schemes funded and enabled by the State in the social and private space exclude housing for singles and couples. We urgently need to ensure that one-bedroom homes are given the priority required so as to provide pathways out of homelessness for single-person households and couples.”

David Carroll, CEO of Depaul

David Carroll, CEO of Depaul

David Carroll, chief executive of Depaul: “Additional housing supply and investment of course is critical in the coming years but in the rush to build we must also plan sustainable communities that can support those most vulnerable.

“Transport, education and health infrastructure is as important as bricks and mortar – otherwise, communities will not flourish and people will continue to fall into homelessness. Truly adopting a public housing model which fundamentally reforms the collapsed private rented sector must be fundamental.

“We now have to think big and adopt a new vision for our housing future which has the right to housing at its heart."

Martin O'Connor, assistant CEO COPE Galway.

Martin O'Connor, assistant CEO COPE Galway.

Martin O’Connor, COPE Galway assistant CEO: “Additional social and affordable housing is the sustainable solution in the longer term. It is most appropriate in that unit sizes can range across the various household sizes, from single people to larger families. But building a sufficient number of these homes is taking too long.

“An immediate, more timely measure – one that would make a difference in Galway – is for short-term lettings of self-contained units to be brought back into use as long-term rental dwellings. These are ready-to-occupy dwellings – bringing them into use as homes makes sense.”

Mike Allen, director of advocacy Focus Ireland

Mike Allen, director of advocacy Focus Ireland

Focus Ireland director of advocacy, Mike Allen. “We must build (or renovate) enough housing for everyone who needs a home. But while we are working towards that, we can tackle homelessness by sharing the burden. The most vulnerable carry most of the burden, some for a long time.

“Around 6,500 new social homes were completed last year – we could have ensured that no family is homeless for over 18 months by ring-fencing just 500. Another 700 would ensure that no single person was homeless for over two years. Next year the Government plans to build over 9,000 homes, allowing us to eliminate long-term homelessness. This must be delivered.”