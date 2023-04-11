| 4.4°C Dublin

Close

Premium

The housing crisis – here are some big ideas that could help to fix an ongoing problem

More one-bed homes and a state home-building agency are among the solutions put forward

Rory Hearne, author of 'Gaffs', is assistant professor of social policy at Maynooth University. Photo: Niall Carson Expand
Catherine Kenny, CEO of the Dublin Simon Community. Photo: Dublin Simon Expand
Francis Doherty, director of services at the Peter McVerry Trust. Photo: Damien Eagers Expand
David Carroll, CEO of Depaul Expand
Martin O&rsquo;Connor, assistant CEO COPE Galway. Photo: Daniel O'Brien Expand
Mike Allen, director of advocacy Focus Ireland Expand

Close

Rory Hearne, author of 'Gaffs', is assistant professor of social policy at Maynooth University. Photo: Niall Carson

Rory Hearne, author of 'Gaffs', is assistant professor of social policy at Maynooth University. Photo: Niall Carson

Catherine Kenny, CEO of the Dublin Simon Community. Photo: Dublin Simon

Catherine Kenny, CEO of the Dublin Simon Community. Photo: Dublin Simon

Francis Doherty, director of services at the Peter McVerry Trust. Photo: Damien Eagers

Francis Doherty, director of services at the Peter McVerry Trust. Photo: Damien Eagers

David Carroll, CEO of Depaul

David Carroll, CEO of Depaul

Martin O&rsquo;Connor, assistant CEO COPE Galway. Photo: Daniel O'Brien

Martin O’Connor, assistant CEO COPE Galway. Photo: Daniel O'Brien

Mike Allen, director of advocacy Focus Ireland

Mike Allen, director of advocacy Focus Ireland

/

Rory Hearne, author of 'Gaffs', is assistant professor of social policy at Maynooth University. Photo: Niall Carson

Paul Hyland

With the lifting of the eviction ban last week, homeless charities and campaigners have warned that emergency accommodation services are set to come under unmanageable pressure.

A State home building agency, additional resources for homelessness prevention measures, ring-fencing more social homes for people facing homelessness, increased delivery of one-bedroom homes and bringing more short-term lettings into longer-term use.

Most Watched

Privacy