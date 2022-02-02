More than 137,000 people applied for Irish passports in January, the highest number on record in any one month.

Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney said the passport office is dealing with “pent-up” demand after Covid-19 restrictions were lifted last month.

Tens of thousands of people are waiting for passport applications to be processed, with first-time applicants experiencing lengthy delays.

Fine Gael senator Garret Ahearn has tabled a motion demanding an urgent upscaling of the passport service with 1.7 million applications expected over the coming year.

TDs and senators say they are being inundated with calls from constituents over delays.

Labour senator Rebecca Moynihan said she was contacted by a woman who has been waiting eight months for her child’s passport and was unable to travel home for a relative’s funeral.

Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney said the system has been put under “extraordinary stress” in the past six months.

He said standard online renewals are being processed in one day, but acknowledged first-time applications are taking much longer.

Speaking in the Seanad, Mr Coveney said: “First time applications do take longer and there are a number of reasons for this.

"It is important to check their identity and entitlement to Irish citizenship.

"The Irish passport was ranked fifth in the world as it provides visa-free access to 187 countries around the world. This is something that we can be proud of.”

In January alone, there were 137,452 passports applied for.

“The highest record before that was March in 2019 when it reached about 115,000,” Mr Coveney said.

He highlighted how 570,000 passports which expired in 2019 have yet to be renewed.

A total of 634,000 passports were issued in 2021 compared to 936,555 in 2019 and 450,070 in 2020.

He urged people to read instructions regarding documentation correctly and warned that if mistakes are made, there will be delays.

“There are 66,000 complete applications being processed while 49,000 are waiting for applicants to submit necessary documentation,” he said.

“While they are dealing with very high demand, there isn’t a backlog, there are simply passports in the system.”

.