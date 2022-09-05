The hard work is set to begin for the new Tory leader... but NI won’t be high on the agenda

What happens for Northern Ireland when Liz Truss — unless another political sensation awaits — becomes Conservative leader and then Prime Minister?

During the interminable campaign, Truss offered even more hostages to fortune than Boris Johnson let loose at a DUP conference. Utopia awaits.

Truss’s meeting with reality will change things. And she immediately faces tough decisions on Northern Ireland. First, who to put in charge? Current Secretary of State Shailesh Vara is the first incumbent not to annoy all the parties, if only because he has not had time. We might look back on his two months as a golden age. But as a Rishi Sunak supporter, he’s possibly in the naughty corner.

Truss could take revenge on Vara by making him stay. Poor chap. If not, the search for a replacement narrows to those who might want the job. Just Conor Burns then. A west Belfast gay Catholic unionist as Secretary of State for Northern Ireland. Everything covered in just one appointment.

Second, how to get the DUP back into the political institutions? Conor Burns declared last week that there was “no reason why the DUP should not be there”. Forgetting about the NI Protocol is a novel way forward but you cannot quite see Sir Jeffrey Donaldson heading down the amnesia route. So, what will happen?

Truss may finally put the horse in front of the cart and trigger Article 16, suspending parts of the protocol. This will wrap the likely illegal — her Bill disapplying the protocol — in a legal cloak.

The UK Government is perfectly entitled to trigger Article 16 on the grounds of “serious societal difficulty”. You can put the collapse of devolved power-sharing and its consequences in that category.

The EU is equally entitled to — and will — respond with its own measures but these must be specific and proportionate. The UK’s overall Brexit deal with the EU is not threatened — yet.

Had Truss gone down the Article 16 route in the first place, we might have avoided the collapse of the Executive and Assembly. Instead, their restoration may rest upon her Bill passing the House of Lords. It sailed through the Commons with a seamlessness that GB to NI traders can only envy but the Lords may be trickier.

The new PM might reassure the DUP she will use the Parliament Act to overrule the Lords if they resist. The relevant date in such a scenario is June 27 next year, one year after the Second Reading of the Bill in the Commons. The Lords cannot delay for longer if the Act is used.

If the DUP can be assuaged, a staged return to work is possible. Toes into the Assembly waters first. That would prevent the Truss government having to make another big decision, on whether and when to cut MLA salaries.

What about the DUP back in the Executive? According to the rules, the Secretary of State is supposed to call an Assembly election in late October, when it’s time up for the 24-week zombie government/caretaker Executive.

Shailesh Vara told us attendees at the British Irish Association conference at Oxford on Friday night that he would do exactly that. It’s fair to say the gathering didn’t exactly rise to its feet in adoration of the idea. They’ve only just stopped counting the last one in Magherafelt.

More likely is the Secretary of State — whoever the incumbent — taking 24 hours to pass emergency legislation buying another 24 weeks. At least.

Despite all these problems, don’t assume Northern Ireland will be a key priority.

Inflation, the energy crisis, rising interest rates and funding rash promises of tax cuts will be the big items in the Truss in-tray. Distant court battles with the EU might almost seem a pleasant diversion compared to that lot.

What if it doesn’t work out? Many Conservatives might pine for the return of the honourable member for Uxbridge and South Ruislip. After all, it worked out so well for Northern Ireland with him first time around.

Jon Tonge is Professor of Politics at the University of Liverpool