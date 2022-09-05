| 11.1°C Dublin

The hard work is set to begin for the new Tory leader... but NI won’t be high on the agenda

Jon Tonge

Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak on the BBC1 current affairs programme Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg Expand

Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak on the BBC1 current affairs programme Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg

What happens for Northern Ireland when Liz Truss — unless another political sensation awaits — becomes Conservative leader and then Prime Minister?

During the interminable campaign, Truss offered even more hostages to fortune than Boris Johnson let loose at a DUP conference. Utopia awaits.

