Paddy Moloney of The Chieftains, pictured at The Shelbourne Hotel.

Rollng Stones legend Mick Jagger has posted a special message on Twitter in tribute to world-famous musician Paddy Moloney who passed away on Tuesday.

"Sad to hear of Paddy Moloney's passing – the “greatest uilleann piper on the planet,” the singer said on Twitter.

Mick Jagger was one of several music icons, including The Who’s Roger Daltrey and Italian tenor Luciano Pavarotti, who collaborated with Paddy Moloney over the years.

Tributes continue to be paid to Mr Moloney, whose first instrument was a plastic tin whistle. By the age of eight, he was learning to play the uilleann pipes from the great pipe master, Leo Rowsome. He was the founder and leader of The Chieftains.

Singer Imelda May said “He made us all so proud of our heritage and brought such joyous energy”.

Finbar Furey described Mr Moloney as “a wonderful cultural ambassador for Ireland. He, with The Chieftains, brought Irish music to every part of the world & exposed Ireland to the music of many different countries and cultures”.

Meanwhile, President Michael D Higgins said Paddy was “at the forefront of the renaissance of interest in Irish music, bringing a greater appreciation of Irish music and culture internationally”.

Mr Moloney was born in Donnycarney Co. Dublin and later lived in Annamoe Co. Wicklow.

On tomorrow night’s Late Late Show, there will be a special tribute to Mr Moloney, through music, songs and stories.

His funeral will take place at St. Kevin’s Church, Glendalough at 11am tomorrow Friday, with the removal afterwards to the adjoining cemetery.

The funeral mass can be viewed at Livestream absentfriends.ie/PaddyMoloney.