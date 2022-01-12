The Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau seizes over €24m since 2015

The Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB) has seized in excess of €24m since its establishment in 2015

The seizure of €488,000 following an operation at the Port Tunnel Plaza yesterday evening brings the total of cash seized by personnel from the department to in excess of €24m.

A further in excess of €11m has been forfeited to the State following the conclusion of relevant Court proceedings initiated by the bureau in this time.

A spokesperson said this seizure represents an “exceptional level of success”.

“During 2021 the GNDOCB seized a total of €5,639,310 and £38,571, bringing the total amount of cash seized by the GNDOCB, since it was established on March 9, 2015, to the end of 2021, to €24,300,241, along with £264,326 and $3,721, representing an exceptional level of success.

“Also, during 2021, a total of €8,230,886, £142,520 and $23, was forfeited to the State following the conclusion of relevant Court proceedings initiated by the GNDOCB, bringing the total of monies seized and subsequently forfeited to the State, since it was established on March 9, 2015, to €11,186,954.48.”

The spokesperson added: “In 2021, 16 people were convicted in the higher courts, in respect of alleged breaches of the provisions of the Criminal Justice Act, 2010, as amended, arising from investigations undertaken by the GNDOCB, associated with cash they have seized.”

Assistant Commissioner John O’Driscoll said the bureau prioritises strategies that seek to “deplete” organised crime finance.

"Asset-focussed interventions against targeted organised crime groups, is prioritised in the strategies adopted within Organised & Serious Crime and by the GNDOCB, in particular, for the purpose of seeking to deplete organised criminal finance and with an objective of dismantling the organised groups involved.

"In this regard, significant success has been achieved in recent times, in the course of operations and investigations undertaken by the GNDOCB.

“The targeting of relevant assets, in the first instance, followed by the locating and seizing of those assets and, later, by the charging and prosecuting of suspects, through use of money laundering and organised crime related legislative provisions, has been a key component of the organised crime related strategy adopted by An Garda Síochána and the GNDOCB, in particular,” he said.