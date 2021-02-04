The five vaccine rollout obstacles faced in wake of AstraZeneca decision

The question used to be when will I get my Covid-19 vaccine? Now it’s where will I get it and which brand?

The decision not to make the Oxford AstraZeneca vaccine the preferential jab for the over-70s has created a whole new set of dilemmas which may not be easily fixed.

It may sound like an exaggeration to call it a vaccine famine – but when the supply of jabs is set against the population demand it highlights just how far short deliveries fall. The over-70s alone comprise half-a-million people. They will all require two shots so one million doses are needed.

Now Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna are the vaccines they are getting except in some exceptional cases. There have been dips in delivery volumes from Pfizer in recent weeks due to upgrading of its Belgium plant but they average over 40,000 doses a week.

Read More

Moderna has only delivered a few thousand doses, and they come every two weeks. Pfizer is to increase deliveries from February 15, and there will be significantly more coming here in the second quarter.

A lot of the Pfizer doses coming here now are already spoken for and must be given as second doses to frontline healthcare workers and residents and staff in long-term care homes.

There are 81,000 over-85s, the first group of the over-70s who are due to be vaccinated starting next week. The HSE will have to find some Pfizer or Moderna vaccines for them but it will not stretch to 81,000 initially. A reasonable timescale for rollout is needed.

Waiting patiently

The first two priority groups for vaccination were the over-65s in long-term care, their staff and frontline healthcare workers. There are still 117 nursing homes yet to be fully catered for due to outbreaks.

And there are around 70,000 frontline healthcare workers who have not yet received a first dose.

The first 35,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine arrive next week but they cannot be given to long-term care residents as per instructions from chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan. So will they be diverted to frontline healthcare workers? The vaccine is 60pc effective in younger age groups and would be suitable for younger healthcare workers. Around 400,000 doses in total are due by the end of March.

The fourth group behind the over-70s are healthcare workers not in direct patient contact, like pharmacists and dentists. If there is surplus will they be offered a first dose sooner?

Location, location

Where will the vaccination of the over-70s take place? The original plan was to vaccinate them in GP surgeries after they were sent an appointment by their doctor.

Now that they are to be given the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, there are complications around temperature control which could create difficulties for administration in surgeries – although they could yet be overcome.

Will, as has been suggested, parish halls and community centres be used? It will mean a longer journey for some older people who may not have transport and may be reluctant to use the bus or train. GPs’ preference is to give the vaccines in their surgeries, possibly with several doctors clubbing together.

Earlier this week, in a HSE vaccination update, it was announced that 150,500 people had received first doses and 49,300 a second dose. Nearly 200,000 got some injection out of 207,330 delivered.

Loss of confidence

It has yet to be seen if there has been a loss of confidence in the Oxford AstraZeneca vaccine. It is effective and safe, but there is not yet enough evidence to show how much protection it gives to older age groups. That is because the majority of people in trials were under 55 years of age.

A further study with older people is under way and the results should be through at the end of March. There is a high degree of confidence that it is very effective, but until the data is verified that is not proven. The National Immunisation Advisory Committee’s (NIAC) advice to people is that if they are offered a Covid-19 vaccine, they should take it. They have all been through rigorous assessment by the European Medicines Agency.

The AstraZeneca vaccine is very effective in preventing hospitalisation and there are studies indicating it may reduce the chance of one person infecting another.

Exceptional cases

Professor Karina Butler of the NIAC has spoken of the urgency to vaccinate older age groups given the high levels of virus which is still circulating.

There may yet be a role for giving the AstraZeneca vaccine in some cases, for instance if somebody is housebound or very reluctant to travel for a jab. There is probably a strong argument for mobile vaccination centres to cater for people in rural areas.

Read More



