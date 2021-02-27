The five stages of Covid’s psychological impact

Covid-19 presents the world with two problems. The first is the illness caused by the virus. The second is the anxiety and psychological suffering associated with the pandemic and the restrictions it brings. Both problems are substantial and have taken us on an extraordinary mental journey over this past year.

The first problem has proven greater than many people predicted. Ireland has had more than 200,000 coronavirus cases and about 4,000 deaths. Globally, there have been more than 100 million cases and more than two million deaths. These statistics do not convey the intense suffering of each case, but they demonstrate the magnitude of the challenge.

The second problem is closely linked to the first, but it has a life of its own. Fear and anxiety have permeated many people’s lives since early 2020. In March and April, during the initial restrictions, researchers at Maynooth University and Trinity College Dublin found that 41pc of people reported loneliness, 23pc experienced depression and 20pc had clinically meaningful anxiety.

As the year progressed, patterns emerged. Stress and anxiety are consistently higher among women, those who live alone and healthcare workers. In China, 45pc of healthcare workers report high anxiety. In Ireland, researchers at University College Dublin and Cork University Hospital found that 40pc of radiographers reported burnout symptoms between March and May last year; 30pc considered changing jobs or retiring since the outbreak began.

Psychological reactions evolved as restrictions eased and tightened over the year. In April, the Central Statistics Office found that 30pc of survey respondents reported “low” life satisfaction. By November, this had risen to 36pc, under Level 5 restrictions. The proportion who felt downhearted or depressed “all” or “most of the time” increased from 5 to 11pc.

The psychological impact of easing restrictions before Christmas is difficult to assess. It is likely that the relief felt by some was offset by the heightened anxiety of others who believed that Level 5 restrictions should have continued. Either way, any short-term psychological benefit was quickly undone by the dramatic rise in cases and deaths in the new year.

The end result of the past year is a confusion of conflicting emotions: anxiety, grief and depression, for sure, but also resilience, determination and hope.

From an emotional perspective, people have had very different experiences. Many have been ill and recovery is slower than expected for some. A great number have been bereaved, while others have lost their jobs, their livelihoods and, possibly, some of their self-esteem.

For others, this has been a time of “long time” — endless days at home, longing for anything to break the tedium. By way of contrast, essential workers have been busier than ever, working extra shifts, constantly late home and living in a state of tense exhaustion.

There are, however, two features that are common to virtually everyone at this stage in the pandemic: loss and resilience.

The first common thread is that everyone has lost something: a loved one, financial security, their daily routine, a sense of their place in the world. It is useful to think about these losses in terms of the five “stages” of grief described by Swiss-American psychiatrist Elisabeth Kübler-Ross in 1969: denial, anger, bargaining, depression and acceptance. These stages do not necessarily occur in sequence. They come and go. Several stages can occur at the same time. Some never make an appearance, but many do, in one form or other.

Most people moved through denial early on, acting as if they were impervious to the infection, until experience demonstrated otherwise. Anger remains a recurring feature: anger at the virus, at the Government for imposing restrictions and at “other” people who do not adhere to them. We bargain when we pretend that we can claw back the lifestyles we have lost: if I stick closely to the restrictions during the week, can I meet my friends at the weekend? Bargaining is futile: the virus does not care what you did yesterday, only how it can spread today.

While all of these “stages” of grief can exist at the same time, it is depression and acceptance that seem most common today: depression at the sheer duration of the pandemic, but also growing acceptance of certain aspects of this extraordinary experience. While we increasingly accept that life has changed for now, we also see much that we can do to help ourselves and each other to get through. This difficult period will end. Pandemics pass.

We are always bigger than our worries. If one person in five has significant anxiety, that means that four do not. The past year has been a story of loss, but it has also been a story of resilience, coping and strength, in families and communities across the country and beyond.

Today, there are more reasons to be hopeful than at any point in the past year. Although the current restrictions come at significant social and psychological cost, they are suppressing the virus. Case numbers are falling and, if we adhere to public health advice, we now have an extra tool to help bring an end to this terrible pandemic: vaccination.

Just six months ago, scientists warned that vaccines could take years to develop and might never come at all. Today, several vaccines are approved. Roll-out has commenced. There will be bumps on the road, but the process will continue. As a healthcare worker, I was privileged to receive the vaccine in January. The psychological boost was enormous. That is the vaccine’s secret ingredient: hope.

So, while the current restrictions might feel very dark on these cold mornings, the light at the end of this tunnel has never been brighter. Our minds are our greatest tools. Once we balance hope with acceptance, resolve with realism, we can navigate our way through anything. We will emerge on the other side of this, blinking in the sunlight. We are stronger than we think.

Brendan Kelly is professor of psychiatry at Trinity College Dublin and author of ‘Coping With Coronavirus: How To Stay Calm and Protect Your Mental Health’ (Merrion)

