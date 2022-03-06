The EU needs to sit down at the table and say ‘enough bloodshed’ says MEP Clare Daly

Dublin MEP Clare Daly has doubled down on her criticism of the West for antagonising Russia.

She said its policy of now supplying arms to untrained Ukrainians amounted to “suicidal folly.”

The socialist politician was confronted today on radio with extracts from a recent podcast with fellow MEP Mick Wallace in which she said: “I don’t think Russia wants to willy-nilly invade Ukraine.”

She said then that such a notion had been drummed up in the West and “just not factually accurate.”

Today she admitted on ‘This Week’ on RTE radio 1 that she had been wrong in that view, when she had said that Russia’s massing of tanks and troops had been “protecting their turf.”

Ms Daly said she and Mick Wallace “weren’t alone in thinking that Russia wouldn’t invade. (President) Zelensky and most of the Ukrainian population didn’t think Russia would invade — and the majority of Western powers didn’t either.”

The attack was unjustifiable, she said, but it did not help to portray Vladimir Putin as a ‘maniac’ when the US and NATO had spent eight years destabilising the situation, she claimed.

Read More

She said she and Mr Wallace had been “absolutely forthright in their condemnation” of the attack on Ukraine, despite voting with only 11 others against a European Parliament motion censuring Russia. The motion attracted 637 votes in support.

Russia had been “harassed for years” by the West, Ms Daly said, but “I am clearly on record as saying this (the invasion) is unjustifiable,” she told interviewer Justin McCarthy.

“Unless we recognise how we got here, we can’t get out,” she added.

She said RTE was quoting selectively from the podcast, which also featured Mick Wallace saying that people in the West had been “fed a line” by the mainstream media.

The narrative was that the invasion was the act of a despot, she said, but the situation was not really about the creation of heroes and villains.

Zelensky had been prevented by internal forces from implementing the Minsk 2 agreement, she alleged, and a solution would require Ukrainian acceptance “that some form of neutrality should be factored in” for the future.

Instead the West was irresponsibility supplying weapons to untrained volunteers to be used against Russian forces, which amounted to “fighting an army when it cannot win.”

It was utter nonsense to claim she was pro-Russian, she told Mr McCarthy who had made that suggestion to her. She added that she was not anti-American.

“There are millions of Americans who oppose US imperialism. We work with Veterans for Peace.” She condemned the “hypocrisy” of the US when it had “blood on its hands” for armed intervention in other parts of the world.

“I think the Ukraine should support the idea of a ceasefire,” she said. “What I demand is stopping the war. Why can’t we support peace?

“The EU needs to sit down at the table and say ‘enough bloodshed’,” she said, adding that sanctions would not work because there was “no evidence anywhere” that they had in the past.

They would only increase the suffering of ordinary Russian citizens and then ordinary European citizens in turn, she argued.

“What I support is a cessation of hostilities.”

Russia had genuine security concerns which needed to be addressed, Ms Daly added. She noted that the American dollar had increased sharply in value against the Euro in light of events.

What was not right was the increase in arms shipments into Ukraine and the acceleration of weapons provision by NATO, she said, although “well-intentioned” Irish people might see it as aiding an underdog.

NATO would not put boots on the ground or intervene in the sky, but was happy to put arms into the hands of young Ukrainian volunteers who were expected to use them without having been properly trained.

“That’s utter lunacy,” Ms Daly said.

“Europe should be stepping in to negotiate an end to the war, and for peace.”