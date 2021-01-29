The EU has approved AstraZeneca – but what do we know about the ‘game changer’ vaccine?

The Oxford AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine, termed a game changer by health officials here, has been approved for roll-out in Europe. The first supplies are due here in February and the plan is to offer the vaccines to the over-70s, beginning with the over-85s. Although a final decision is yet to be made on this.

But the long-awaited green light comes as the vaccine is at the centre of a bitter row over reduced supplies to EU countries. There also remains unanswered questions about how effective it will be in older age groups.

Q. What do we know about the Oxford Astra Zeneca vaccine?

A. It is given in two doses. The vaccine is based on a virus taken from a chimpanzee and altered to make it harmless. The vaccine works by triggering an immune response, priming the immune system to attack coronavirus if it infects the body. The aim is for the vaccine to protect a person who is vaccinated from getting ill. There is no evidence that it prevents people getting the virus or passing on the infection.

Q. How effective is it?

A. The European Medicines Agency said it demonstrated around 60pc efficacy in clinical trials. Most of the participants in these studies were between 18 and 55-years-old.

Q. What about those aged over 55?

A. It said there is not enough results to provide a figure for how well the vaccine will work in this group. However, it said that some protection is expected.

It can be used on older adults and it is safe, but as to its efficacy, there is a need for more studies which would include a higher proportion of older people.

Q. Why would they authorise a vaccine for use in an age group without knowing how well it will work?

A. It is basing its decision on the fact that older people have responded to other Covid-19 vaccines. There is also a risk-benefit argument. In the midst of a pandemic it is better to offer a vaccine with 60pc efficacy in younger age groups to older people instead of nothing, given the threat of the virus.

Q: Is the vaccine safe?

A. The most common side-effects are pain and tenderness at the injection site, headache, tiredness, muscle pain, general feeling of being unwell, chills, fever, joint pain and nausea. The safety and effectiveness of the vaccine will continue to be monitored as it is used across the EU.

Q. What is the gap between the first and second dose?

A. It is given as two injections into the arm, the second jab four-to-12 weeks after the first. There is flexibility so you could see all the first shipment here being rolled-out.

Q. Why is it being called a ‘game changer’?

A. It was given that term by health authorities here because it can be kept a regular fridge temperature in GP surgeries and pharmacies. That makes it easy to handle. The expectation was that around 600,000 doses would also be delivered here in the first quarter of the year. It now appears that will only amount to 300,000.

Q. How does this vaccine compare with the other Covid vaccines in use here from Pfizer BioNTech and Moderna?

A. The Oxford AstraZeneca vaccine s 60pc effective. This compares to 95pc efficacy for the Pfizer BioNTech vaccine and 94pc for Moderna. The latter two vaccines are made from mRNA technology.

Q. Will I have a choice of vaccines?

A. No. Different vaccines are designated for different groups. Residents and staff in long-term care facilities as well as frontline health workers are getting the Pifzer and Moderna vaccines.

Q. Once I get my vaccine can I visit my friends and mind my grandchildren?

A. For now you must follow the rules of lockdown and continue to wear a mask, physically distance and wash your hands. More precise guidance may be given to people who are vaccinated after lockdown. It’s still early days as far as these vaccines are concerned and it will be several months before a clear picture emerges about their impact.

Q. Is it certain that the vaccine will be used for the over-70s?

A. The National Immunisation Advisory Committee will meet this weekend to assess the analysis from the EMA and the final decision rests with them.

Online Editors