The Department of Education objected to plans for more than 1,000 new north Dublin homes

The Department of Education objected to plans for more than 1,000 new homes in Baldoyle, north Dublin.

Earlier this year, Lismore Homes lodged a €468m ‘fast track’ plan for a 1,007-unit Strategic Housing Development (SHD) scheme for a site at Baldoyle in Dublin 13.

The proposal was made up of 58 studio units; 247 one bedroom units; 94 two-bedroom three person units; 563 two-bedroom four person units and 45 three-bedroom units.

The developers are proposing to sell 200 units to Fingal County Council for social housing for an estimated €92.97m and have put an indicative average price tag of €484,893 on each dwelling.

However the Department of Education has asked that approval "is not given to this Strategic Housing Development (SHD) scheme because it is going to further compound the projected pressure in meeting school place requirements in the area unless a suitable school site is identified”.

The department pointed out that in terms of potential requirements for school places, it is relevant that the proposed development site adjoins the sites of two other large permitted SHDs - a scheme for 882 units and another scheme for 1,221 residential units.

The department said it submitted to An Bord Pleanala in both of these SHD applications that permission not be granted until a suitable school site is identified to meet the post-primary school needs of existing and future residents of the area.

“The department has been trying for some time now, without any success, to identify a site,” it said.

A ‘school demand assessment,’ lodged on behalf of the developers with the application, said “our assessment concludes that this proposal won’t generate a need for an additional school or schools in the area over and above those under construction and planned for the area”.

However, the department claimed the applicant’s school demand assessment report “is too crude an instrument to reliably gauge school place requirements for Baldoyle/Stapolin”.

In a separate objection, the Abbey Park and District Residents Association, Love Baldoyle Bay and more than 25 local households have also voiced their opposition.

The residents said they are not opposed to development of the site for housing.

The objection said: “Many of us have friends and relatives who wish to move to our area and in addition we would like to see the currently bare sites completed so that our community can move forward.”

However, they said it is important “our final community is achieved in a sustainable way… and as such we wish to object to the application”.

The group objection said the buildings stand in a well-accepted transect route for Brent Geese.

“They also stand above all other buildings in the area and so represent a direct collision point,” it said.

“The application makes no provision for bird strikes on glass or indeed light pollution in the higher buildings in the skyline which also leads to bird strikes at night.” A decision is due on the scheme in July.

