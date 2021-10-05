The Den won’t be coming back in 2022 despite successful lockdown return

Ray D’Arcy, Zig and Zag and Dustin made a welcome return to our screens in 2020

The Den has been cancelled by RTÉ after it was due to return to our screens in January 2022.

Ray D'Arcy, Dustin, Zig and Zag were set to make a return to the popular children’s programme which ran from 1986 to 2010 and which returned during lockdown to provide viewers with some light relief for adults and kids alike.

Double Z Creative announced the news in a post on Twitter today and it read: “Well, sad news to report today. We found out from the bosses that #TheDen won't be coming back after all! Thankz to all the old fans and the new ones for tuning in! We had a blast!”

Double Z Creative consists of Ciarán Morrison and Mick O’Hara who created and performed as the iconic Irish puppets, Zig and Zag.

Well, sad news to report today. We found out from the bosses that #TheDen won't be coming back after all! Thankz to all the old fans and the new ones for tuning in! We had a blast! pic.twitter.com/q3suLJQg85 — ᴅᴏᴜʙʟᴇ ᴢ 💥 (@DoubleZCreative) October 5, 2021

In a statement this evening, RTÉ said: "The return of The Den to our screens was a huge success on RTÉ One, however there are no plans for a new season at this time."

After over a decade off the air, Ray, Zig, Zag and Dustin banded together again last year.

The renewed show was initially intended to be a one-off special for RTÉ Does Comic Relief, but it returned during the second lockdown for a six-show at the end of last year.

A second run was expected after Ray broke the news in July on his RTÉ Radio One show while talking to his co-star Dustin the Turkey that The Den would be back on Irish screens after Christmas.

Speaking about The Den’s revival earlier this year, Ray said: “I never even dreamt that The Den would be back together but when it happened with RTÉ Does Comic Relief there was such an outpouring of love for it and then people started chatting.

“Then we were in the second lockdown and people said, ‘Do you know what we need? We need a bit of distraction, we need a bit of craic we need a bit of silliness’,” he said.

The new Den had a number of high-profile guests including Star Wars actor Mark Hamill, Stephen Fry, comedian Joanne McNally and singer CMAT.