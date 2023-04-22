The curious tale of callous criminal Jonathan Dowdall and his journey into the Sinn Féin fold

Mary Lou McDonald said she first met Jonathan Dowdall and his wife Patricia — who was a civil servant in the Department of Social Protection — at an event ahead of the 2011 general election.

“He was a family man,” she said in the Dáil last week. “He was running an electrical business working with some of the largest companies in the land. Indeed, he featured in the media about the success of his business.”

Dowdall gave her a political donation of €1,000 and embraced the party.

2013: By now, Dowdall was in the Sinn Féin fold, styling himself as a party activist in the community. In May, Sinn Féin advertised a white-collar boxing event to raise funds for the party.

The poster promised boxing matches between “TDs, senators, councillors and other well-known Shinners from all over Ireland”.

A photo in the republican news outlet An Phoblacht published the day before the event features Ms McDonald and other Sinn Féin contenders showing off their moves outside the Corinthian Boxing Club in Dublin’s north inner city.

The club was co-founded by Gerry Hutch, who gave it a 99-year lease on the building and who was a club treasurer.

Behind Ms McDonald, in the back row of the photo, is a smiling Dowdall in a black tracksuit.

June 2013: Dowdall was formally accepted into Sinn Féin. This newspaper asked who had proposed and seconded him, but the party did not respond. He spent €500 on tickets for a fundraiser in the Gresham Hotel.

2014: Some time before the local elections, which were held in May 2014, Hutch and Ms McDonald attended the same event in Croke Park, but the SF leader said their paths never crossed. However, a dispute has arisen over what the event was in aid of. Former Lord Mayor Nial Ring, a local councillor in the north inner city, recalled this weekend that Dowdall helped organise the event to raise funds for Corinthian Boxing Club.

Joe Costello, a former Labour Party minister and now a city councillor, also recalled the event as a fund-raiser for Corinthians. In the past, he told the Mail on Sunday the event was organised by Sinn Féin and Ms McDonald spoke at it. The same newspaper published a photo of Mr Costello at the event with Hutch standing in the background. Mr Costello did not know he was there and later secured an apology from the newspaper that published the picture.

However, Sinn Féin said the event was a fundraiser for a local family whose child suffered catastrophic injuries in an accident.

“Mary Lou McDonald met with the family of the injured child and was happy to support efforts to raise money for them and attend their event,” a statement said.

“Mary Lou McDonald only became aware that Gerard Hutch was in attendance when a photograph of him and Joe Costello TD at this event was published in a newspaper.”

The only speeches were in support of the family involved and Ms McDonald “does not know” and “has never met” Hutch, the statement said.

Also that year, Brian Keane, Sinn Féin’s then director of elections in Dublin, discussed with him a shooting at his uncle’s house on the Howth Road in Raheny three years earlier. Dowdall later told Hutch

that Keane said: “Ya riddled your uncle’s house.”

Sinn Féin said it was Jonathan Dowdall who brought up the shooting in case it became an issue in the campaign, and Dowdall said he did not know who was responsible for the shooting.

May 2014: Dowdall was elected a Sinn Féin councillor.

September 2014: Dowdall announced his resignation from Sinn Féin. Mary Lou McDonald paid tribute to him, saying he would be missed.

October 2014: Dowdall announced he was delighted to be staying with Sinn Féin after all, telling The Journal.ie that Ms McDonald had been a “total support”.

“Did his constituency mentor and now party leader, Deputy Mary Lou McDonald, call to his home, on the Navan Road by the way, and persuade him to stay? Did Deputy McDonald pressurise Jonathan Dowdall to stay in her local organisation?” Colm Brophy, the Fine Gael junior minister, asked in the Dáil last week.

January 2015: Dowdall invited a guest to dinner, and with the help of his father tied him up, waterboarded him, threatened to kill him, then dumped him on a dark road.

February 2015: Dowdall resigned from Sinn Féin for “health reasons”.

A year later, he facilitated the Hutch Organised Crime Gang to murder David Byrne at Regency Hotel in Dublin

Sinn Féin said had it known Dowdall would go on to commit heinous crimes “he would not have been near our party for a minute”.

In the Dáil last week, Ms McDonald described Dowdall as “a north inner-city kid who had worked really hard and who had done really well. We now know that this was not the real Jonathan Dowdall”.

“Who is the court dealing with?” the Special Criminal Court asked about the “ruthless, base, callous, criminal” involved in making bombs and suggesting assassinations.

Sinn Féin could have asked the same question.