The cowardly backlash against women who discovered online campaign of image-based sexual abuse

Linda Hayden of the Victims Alliance group Expand

Ellen Coyne

“YOU should go private right now,” the post said.

By Tuesday, young Irish women were warning each other to lock their social media accounts as a massive anonymous forum of men started to actively hunt for intimate and sexual images of specific women to leak.

It was a cowardly backlash against the women who had uncovered one of the largest known examples of online image-based abuse in Ireland.

