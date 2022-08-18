The countdown to Santa gets under way as Brown Thomas unveils its Christmas shop

Fíadh Kerley (5), from Co Louth, at the opening of Brown Thomas Dublin's Christmas Shop on Thursday, August 18. Photo: Leon Farrell / Photocall Ireland

Pictured at the opening of Brown Thomas' Christmas Shop on Thursday, August 18, was top Irish model Teodora Sutra. Photo: Leon Farrell / Photocall Ireland

Fíadh Kerley (5), from Co Louth, and model Teodora Sutra at the opening of Brown Thomas' Christmas Shop on Thursday, August 18. Photo: Leon Farrell / Photocall Ireland

It is only the middle of August but the countdown to Christmas has begun at Brown Thomas.

The chain has opened its Christmas shop at branches in Dublin, Cork, and Limerick.

Locating its Christmas shop on the third floor of the Dublin location, the department store has hired 500 seasonal employees to prepare for Christmas customers.

Read More

A varied selection of gifts and ornaments, ranging from garlands to a €5,000 gaming station, are available for purchase.

People have come up to me in the past couple of days asking when our Christmas shop is going to open

Showcasing a mix of decorations, the third floor is shining bright with multi-coloured tree lights, giant red nutcrackers and miniature carousels spinning endlessly.

The latter was a special favourite of one little girl filled with anxious glee at the upcoming festivities.

The opening of the shop marks the beginning of the wait to Christmas, but for some, it could not have come sooner.

“We are really opening it to keep up with the tradition of opening in August.

"People have come up to me in the past couple of days asking when our Christmas shop is going to open,” said one of the employees as they handed out free chocolates.

Despite it seeming a bit odd to open a Christmas section in August, Claire Charlton, the buyer for the seasonal department, said people were eager to get their Christmas shopping in.

Expand Close Pictured at the opening of Brown Thomas' Christmas Shop on Thursday, August 18, was top Irish model Teodora Sutra. Photo: Leon Farrell / Photocall Ireland / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Pictured at the opening of Brown Thomas' Christmas Shop on Thursday, August 18, was top Irish model Teodora Sutra. Photo: Leon Farrell / Photocall Ireland

“Actually, we have a huge demand,” she said. “Even yesterday, people were trying to scramble over the rope to find baubles and decorations.

"We find that our customers like to come in early for inspiration.

“We're seeing a lot of tourists back in Dublin, so they like to take a little piece home with them.”

According to her, the greatest seller this year is expected to be a toy train that runs around the Christmas tree and serves as decoration.

But not everyone is so sure that August is the correct time to open a Christmas shop.

I buy my gifts last minute, probably in the last two or three weeks

Iona, a curious shopper, made her way up to the third floor shocked that there was already a Christmas tree up.

“I came upstairs, and I saw the tree and I was like, 'What month is it? Why is the Christmas tree up so early? Then I saw everything else and was like this makes no sense,” she said.

“I would not really consider buying Christmas gifts this early. I buy my gifts last minute, probably in the last two or three weeks.’

The endless array of products available have been curated into a variety of special themes, which are ‘Christmas Cheer’, ‘Winter Romance’, ‘Glacial Lake’, and ‘Natural Glow’.

“This year, we have really gone for kind of these impactful pieces,” Ms Charlton said.

Expand Close Fíadh Kerley (5), from Co Louth, at the opening of Brown Thomas Dublin's Christmas Shop on Thursday, August 18. Photo: Leon Farrell / Photocall Ireland / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Fíadh Kerley (5), from Co Louth, at the opening of Brown Thomas Dublin's Christmas Shop on Thursday, August 18. Photo: Leon Farrell / Photocall Ireland

"As soon as you come up the stairs you see the absolutely amazing 16ft Christmas trees, and then it is all about bringing in the rich velvets and the different colorations of the biscuits and the chocolate – it looks really beautiful.

“We've worked with a local Irish brand and the wreaths and bows are actually all handmade in Dublin.

"We think that is really important to work with local suppliers.

"Within our traditional theme we have got the nutcrackers and we are bringing back that feeling of nostalgic and everyone coming back together again as this will be the first year that – hopefully – is an uninterrupted Christmas.”