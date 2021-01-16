‘The Catholic Church imposed a culture of fear on uneducated people’ - Mary McAleese on the society that harboured Mother and Baby Homes

The former President of Ireland Mary McAleese has said a “culture of fear” imposed by the Catholic Church allowed Mother and Baby Homes to last well over seven decades.

Ms McAleese said the Church imposed this culture of fear on a population not very well educated, particularly on their own rights.

“The Church was more complicit than most and a subservient State was complicit with the Church,” she said speaking with Brendan O’Connor on RTÉ Radio.

“All of the Christian Churches are complicit in the report. The Catholic Church - of which I am a member - imposed a culture of fear on uneducated people. It told them emphatically that by Baptism, they were obliged to obey the teaching of their Church and they had no choice in that.

“From day one, their right to information was curtailed by the Church and their right to freedom of conscience - they didn’t have that. The Church told them that they would inform their conscience and their right to freedom of opinion was gone because of the subservience and obedience to the bishops.

“That continues to this day and that is still the Church’s teachings. The difference today is that we are largely educated and knowledgeable about our rights,” Ms McAleese said.

Read More

Ms McAleese said the report into the Homes was a “superb work of scholarship” and said that it identified how children, along with women, had been “sacrificed to false respectability” and to “narrow notions of family and ludicrous notions of sexual morality”.

“We need to engage into a discussion now with educators and churches about children’s rights. The rights of freedom to information and conscious freedom. How assured can we be that these are fully respected from day one when they entered these systems.

Ms McAleese pointed out that 90pc of primary school pupils and 60pc of secondary school students still attend religious order schools. She says the report shows how easy it was to overlook the rights of children: “they had no voice, no right, they had nothing.”

The Church has still not come to terms with individual, autonomous human rights and this “is part of the problem,” Ms McAleese believes. She said she believed the Church still operates under these guidelines that subservience to the Church trumps individual rights and freedoms.

“Oh absolutely, of course they do, because that teaching hasn’t changed. Adults now walk away from the Church if they want to because they feel they can. The Church will say they can’t but people know they are perfectly entitled to”.

The former President said she was “very taken and surprised” by the speed and the “humility” of the apologies given by a number of bishops and religious orders because that did not happen for previous reports on alleged misconduct by religious institutions in the past.

“Either you had to wait a long time for an apology or it would have been half-hearted or would have been self-justifying. That didn’t happen this time,” Ms McAleese said.

Online Editors