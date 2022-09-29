The bridal train: Irish Rail driver and his new wife travel to their wedding ceremony on the Dart

Dart driver Patrick and his now wife Megan. Picture: Irish Rail

An Irish Rail driver decided to travel to his wedding ceremony today on board with his bride to be.

Patrick Murray, who has worked with Irish Rail since 2019, hopped on the Dart earlier today alongside his now wife Megan.

The couple, who met through a mutual friend, tied the knot today at Grand Canal Dock registry office and celebrated their wedding at Café en Seine along with family and friends.

Mr Murray, who was born in Brazil and grew up in Miami, and his Canadian wife Megan, live in Greystones together.

Irish Rail shared some sweet snaps online of the happy couple ahead of their big day.

The pictures show Patrick and Megan sat, all smiles, in the driver's seat and another shows them both posing on the Dart surrounded by other happy commuters.

Megan is wearing a stunning white, embellished, fishtail design wedding dress while Patrick is suited and booted with a grey suit jacket and black shirt and trousers.

In a post online, Irish Rail congratulated the newlyweds and wished them a “lifetime of happiness” together.

“Love in motion. Congratulations to DART Driver Patrick and his beautiful wife Megan, who travelled to & from their wedding ceremony by DART today. Wishing them a lifetime of happiness,” Irish Rail said.

Many people posted in the comment section to congratulate the pair and wish them the best.

One user said: “All the very best to the happy couple.”

Another wrote: “Ah isn't that lovely. Congrats.”

While another said: “Congratulations and a lovely way to do it, you both look smashing.”