The birth of RTÉ led Eamon de Valera to warn of the dangers he believed TV posed

When Telefís Éireann was launched on New Year’s Eve 1961, television was no longer a new form of technology.

In fact, we were one of the last states in Europe to establish a national TV service. By then, the impact British channels were making in Ireland was visible in the forests of TV aerials that had sprung up along the east coast.

The move to establish an Irish station gained impetus when Ulster Television went on air in 1959.

For many, it seemed unacceptable that the Republic of Ireland, a sovereign independent state, should be without its own TV service while the six attenuated counties in Northern Ireland now had two of their own.

The first night of Telefís Éireann began with the Roman Catholic Archbishop of Dublin, John Charles McQuaid, being taken on a tour of the spanking new television centre at Montrose. Members of the senior management were photographed in the corridors on their knees before the archbishop, waiting to kiss his ring.

No doubt, McQuaid was gratified by the logo that had been chosen for the new station. This was the Cross of St Brigid, and it would continue to be used in various forms for more than three decades.

The first broadcast on the opening night was an address by President Éamon de Valera, a close friend of McQuaid and someone who was able to infuse even the most banal of statements with a sense of profound gravity.

He used the opening night to warn of the dangers he thought television posed to the future of Ireland.

Although he claimed to have “great hopes” for Telefís, he also believed the service could cause “irreparable harm” to its viewers.

He cautioned the new station sternly against “giving the people what they want”. That approach, he claimed, would lead only to “decadence and dissolution”.

De Valera’s address was followed by one from Seán Lemass, the taoiseach, that was decidedly more upbeat.

Lemass had played a crucial role in establishing the broadcaster, and he recognised that Irish audiences would not be satisfied with material that was “restricted to local origins” – a realistic admission on his part.

Following a further message of goodwill from the Minister for Posts and Telegraphs, poems were read by two of Ireland’s leading actors.

Siobhán McKenna read Mise Éire, a poem by Patrick Pearse in Irish in which he imagines himself as “the Old Woman of Beare”, and The Fool, a poem in English in which he connects his own sufferings to those of Christ.

Micheál Mac Liammóir followed McKenna and recited Red Hanrahan’s Song, a poem by WB Yeats written at the height of his infatuation with romantic nationalism.

The presence of Mac Liammóir may have acted as a kind of counterweight to McKenna, and he brought a more sophisticated dimension to the proceedings.

The two actors’ readings were followed by the Benediction of the Blessed Sacrament by Archbishop McQuaid.

This was billed as coming from “the Oratory” in the television centre at Montrose, which was located, as McQuaid was quick to point out, within his own diocese.

The action later shifted to the Gresham Hotel in the centre of Dublin where an invited audience had gathered to enjoy a “cabaret night”. This included some traditional Irish ballads sung by Patrick O’Hagan (whose son, Johnny Logan, would later feature prominently in Ireland’s Eurovision entries).

The new year was welcomed by the Artane Boys Band, who paraded around the Gresham’s ballroom.

This marching band was largely recruited from an ‘industrial school’ that was later found to have been the site of physical and sexual abuse.

The first night drew to a close with a special message from Cardinal d’Alton, Archbishop of Armagh and Primate of All-Ireland.

He had been a classmate of de Valera, and, like his old friend, expressed his fears of the impact that the new service might have on its consumers. He was particularly concerned

that “television addiction” could become a problem

for the young people of Ireland.

While there was much in Telefís’s schedule of which de Valera would have approved, there were also some features that might have caused him some concern.

The centrepiece of that night’s schedule was Céad Míle Fáilte, an entertainment show that featured Maureen Potter and Jimmy O’Dea.

They were then both starring in Goldilocks and the Three Bears at the Gaiety Theatre in Dublin.

Potter and O’Dea were hugely popular in Ireland and were very gifted performers, but they belonged to a music hall tradition.

This clearly did not conform to De Valera’s high-minded ambitions for the new station since it risked giving Irish viewers “what they want”.

Such vaudeville acts were more to the tastes of Lemass, who had been best man at O’Dea’s wedding and, a few years later, would also deliver the eulogy at his funeral.

Perhaps it was because the opening night combined Potter and O’Dea’s broad comedy with themes of patriotic sentiment and Catholic piety that the launch of Telefís was generally thought to have been a great success.

There was a sense of genuine pride throughout the country that Ireland had finally taken its place among the broadcasting nations of the world.

Watching from the wings on Telefís’s first night was a young Dubliner called Gay Byrne.

He got his chance to appear on Irish screens a few months later when Telefís introduced a short “summer filler” series called The Late Late Show.

Byrne was always modest about the role he played in shaping Ireland’s popular culture.

However, the heated debates he would later stage played a critical role in undermining the traditional deference shown in Ireland to institutions such as the Catholic Church.

In recent years, Ireland has been busy sloughing off many of its former inhibitions. There have been several factors that have fed into that development, but, by any reckoning, Irish television has contributed a good deal to the process.