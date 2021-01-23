| 0.1°C Dublin

The Big Read: Blame it on the bottle - how Covid is changing our drinking culture

Wine o’clock’ has crept earlier into many people’s lockdown routine, and more people are now drinking every day, but are we right to demonise alcohol? John Meagher reports

Home drinking: Alcohol sales in off licences and supermarkets were up last summer, peaking at a 93pc rise in sales last June Expand

John Meagher

Alcohol has had a bad press during the coronavirus pandemic. Tony Holohan, the chief medical officer, put it bluntly this month: “The virus loves alcohol, and we have a challenge with alcohol in this country.”

Booze has been blamed for fuelling gatherings where Covid has spread. Inhibitions are thrown to the wind and social distancing is forgotten, or so the narrative goes.

Separately, new restrictions on how alcohol is sold and presented came into effect this month, and more will follow.

