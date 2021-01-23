The Big Read: Blame it on the bottle - how Covid is changing our drinking culture

Alcohol has had a bad press during the coronavirus pandemic. Tony Holohan, the chief medical officer, put it bluntly this month: “The virus loves alcohol, and we have a challenge with alcohol in this country.”

Booze has been blamed for fuelling gatherings where Covid has spread. Inhibitions are thrown to the wind and social distancing is forgotten, or so the narrative goes.

Separately, new restrictions on how alcohol is sold and presented came into effect this month, and more will follow.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar recently advised people to "cut back on alcohol — sorry, has to be done — not just for January"

In a video about well-being that was posted on social media last week, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar casually advised viewers to “cut back on alcohol — sorry, has to be done — not just for January”. Alcohol has become not so much the demon drink as the demonised drink.

The anti-drink message is loud and clear but it appears not everyone is heeding it. Louise Currie has noticed a distinct trend. With Covid-19 at large and lockdowns persisting, the Dublin-based psychotherapist is seeing increasing numbers developing dependency on alcohol. The pandemic, she says, is largely to blame.

Louise Currie, co-founder of MindSpace Counselling

“There are more people presenting with alcohol issues than there would have been previously,” Currie, co-founder of MindSpace Counselling, says. “Some of these people would have had an unhealthy relationship with alcohol but they were somehow managing it. They were distracted with the gym, with friends, going out; whereas now, in lockdown, they’re in the house and alcohol consumption is increasing.”

Currie says people are drinking earlier in the day, every day and a couple who used to share one bottle of wine a night are now drinking two.

“The clients I work with would be what you’d term ‘functioning alcoholics’ — people who still have jobs, people who appear on the outside to have it all together — but now family members are noticing because they’re not able to disguise it as well,” she says.

“I’ve had clients say to me: ‘My teenage kids are noticing and that’s why I’m so ashamed and why I’ve reached out for help.’ Thanks to these lockdowns and people being all under the same roof together for extended periods of time, it’s becoming harder to hide it.

“Often, we think of men as problem drinkers, but there is a huge number of women with alcohol issues too. All these Facebook groups called things like ‘Mummy needs wine’ and talk of ‘wine o’clock’ has highlighted it, but too often their struggles were going unnoticed. Now, maybe thanks to the pandemic, more of this is coming to light.”

It’s taking a toll on their families too. “It can be very harmful for children,” Currie adds. “And with schools closed, there’s no respite.”

It is a sentiment shared by Tanya Ward of the Children’s Rights Alliance. “It can get very toxic at home as people have lost jobs because of Covid and are struggling with mental health and every day is a grind, so we are concerned,” she told the Irish Independent this week.

“If people are drinking harmfully every day, that impacts their ability to parent their children, make sure their kids get fed, help them with homework, respond to their needs and it can sometimes result in them being violent towards their children.”

Covid has changed our lives in ways we could never have imagined and experts believe that includes our relationship with alcohol.

Dr Garrett McGovern, a medical doctor and psychotherapist who specialises in treating addiction.

Eunan McKinney, the communications and advocacy director at Alcohol Action Ireland, an organisation that describes itself as an ‘independent advocate reducing alcohol harm’, says there has been a huge increase in the amount of alcohol we are consuming at home.

“Industry figures show that last year the sale of alcohol declined by 4pc,” he says. “When you consider that most pubs have been closed since March, you might have thought that the decrease in consumption would be far greater, but what’s happened is the off-trade has experienced huge growth in business — and that’s not just off licences, but supermarkets, convenience stores and petrol stations. In April, it was up 44pc [year on year]; in May, up 70pc; June, up 93pc; in July, up 76pc. You can see the trend.”

McKinney says Ireland’s per capita consumption is the equivalent of 10.8 litres of pure alcohol, which is far higher than both the global and European norms. The average person, internationally, drinks 6.5l of alcohol per year.

The Health Research Board revealed that in 2015 (when per capita consumption was marginally higher than today), our per capita annual consumption amounted to the equivalent 41 litres of gin/vodka, 116 bottles of wine or 445 pints of beer per person aged 15-plus.

Alcohol Action Ireland wants the Irish figure to come down to 9 litres per person, but McKinney believes the pandemic threatens that aspiration. He says he is especially concerned about how drinking at home in front of children has become increasingly common.

“Every year, up to 70,000 children start drinking alcohol in this country. Advertising is hugely influential, as are peers, but so too are their parents and if they see them drinking more frequently, it becomes more normalised.”

Segregated areas for alcohol

Under the Public Health (Alcohol) Act, measures restricting the sale and exposure of alcohol have come into effect over the past couple of years and, from January 11, it has not been possible to use bonus or loyalty points to buy alcoholic drinks at supermarkets. Short-term price promotions of alcohol at a reduced price for three days or less are also prohibited and retailers are now obliged to create a segregated area for alcohol.

Critics have characterised such moves as “nanny statism”. According to the 2019 Nanny State Index, a free-market think-thank’s Europe-wide survey on the strongest government restrictions on alcohol, tobacco and sugar, Ireland ranks sixth behind Finland, Lithuania, Estonia, the UK and Hungary.

As a public health advocate, McKinney has little sympathy for such arguments. “Alcohol causes immense harm and excess deaths just as tobacco does,” he says, adding that restrictions on tobacco, including advertising, have “had a very positive impact”. The new regulations will stop a portion of future generations from developing drink problems, he believes.

Joe Barry, professor of population health medicine at Trinity College Dublin, also welcomes the new measures. “They reflect the fact that alcohol is not an ordinary commodity,” he says. “So when you go into your local shop or supermarket, alcohol is not given the same status as bread or milk. And that helps to take away the idea that children might have that it’s just another commodity.”

Barry says the measures were long overdue. “We’ve been trying to get the Government to take public health advice for a long time on alcohol and they really take the industry’s side. In fairness to [former health minister] Simon Harris, he took the public health line, and he had the backing of Leo Varadkar, who was the taoiseach at the time. But instinctively, it’s a struggle [to be heard by government] for those of us who advocate for public health.

“During this pandemic, we have seen the Government listen to the public health advice from Nphet. People are frightened of Covid, because Covid kills — we’ve all seen that. But alcohol kills too, and we’re not frightened of it.”

Alcohol Action Ireland claims that, on average, 88 deaths a month are caused by alcohol — more than 1,000 per year — and that one in four deaths of all males aged 15 to 34 in Ireland is caused by alcohol.

Barry believes that alcohol is a key factor in pushing up Covid case numbers and, consequently, deaths from the virus.

“There’s no doubt about it,” he says. “Alcohol is dis-inhibiting. It changes your decision-making capacity. You can have all the guidelines in your head and alcohol will alter that. We might know about the two-metre [social-distancing] guideline, but when you’ve had a drink, you might forget that or have difficulty assessing that distance and that’s not just in pubs, but at home too.”

Further measures under the Public Health (Alcohol) Act will follow, with rules prohibiting alcohol sponsorship of sports events taking effect from November.

For Pat Kenny, assistant head of the School of Marketing at Technological University Dublin, restrictions in sponsorship are significant.

“There are a number of things that drive consumption — income, availability, family background, the experience you have in the home — what your parents drink, your peers and, then, media and marketing,” he says. “And I know from a marketing perspective, that marketing affects us and what we perceive as being normal and what’s common in society and it gives us a clue as to social norms, but it also puts brands in the forefront of our mind. It makes our behaviour [seem] glamorous.”

Kenny says marketing is an essential way for alcohol companies to grow. “It can encourage people who consume a product to consume more of the product and it can attract new consumers to the product. And, of course, it can attract younger consumers. We know that there’s a lot of pressure on younger people to consume — and advertising and marketing is a key part of the picture.

“The research shows that the more a young person is exposed to alcohol marketing, the more likely they are to drink — and the more likely they are to drink more. And we know that the earlier a person starts drinking, the more likely they are to have a problem with alcohol later in life.”

Dr Garrett McGovern, a medical doctor and psychotherapist who specialises in treating addiction, points out the stresses caused by the pandemic provide a perfect environment for harmful habits to form, he says.

“The World Health Organisation recommends that a woman drink [no more than] seven units per week and 14 for a man and it really doesn’t take long to get over that,” he says. “About half the drinkers in this country drink more than that. What I’m finding with people now is they’re not only drinking from home more than they were — simply because they’re working from home, generally speaking — but they’re also bringing forward the time they have that first drink. And some of them are drinking every day.

“They’re getting away from it in terms of work — because nobody is observing them — and even when they go on Zoom or do something on the phone, they can conceal it, although some people can’t. My patients would really start to feel they had a problem when they were asking themselves what an acceptable time of day to have that first drink was: ‘Is lunchtime acceptable?’”

Dr McGovern says another danger of at-home drinking is a failure to realise just how much is being consumed. “It’s actually frightening what people are putting away and not realising it,” he says. “I’m seeing people who are coming in and are seemingly functioning, yet they are drinking 10 times the weekly quota.”

Alcohol advertising

He is doubtful about the effectiveness of increasing the price of alcohol because as “those who want to drink will do it anyway”, but he believes measures that curtail the normalisation of drink can be effective. “I think alcohol advertising should be banned,” he says. “If I’m completely honest, it doesn’t have that much impact on what I would call the ‘veteran drinker’ but the younger drinker is very influenced by it.

“One of the problems in this country is how normalised alcohol has become,” he says. “I was at the barbers and, before my haircut, I was asked if I wanted a tea, coffee or a Heineken. It’s everywhere.”

Deirdre Devitt is a fourth-generation publican in Dublin who runs the Two Sisters pub in Terenure. Like every pub in the country, it is currently shuttered but she hopes that when the pandemic is over, the Irish pub will remain standing.

“Every good publican believes in drinking at safe levels,” she says. “We understand the harm that alcohol can do and what people sometimes forget is that a pub is a controlled environment. We can see if someone has had too much to drink and we can bring them home. There’s no-one to say stop when they’re drinking at home.”

'Safe environment': Dublin publican Deirdre Devitt says there's no one to say stop when people drink at home. Photo by Gerry Mooney

Devitt says it can be frustrating that pubs have, traditionally, been solely blamed for Ireland’s higher than average consumption. “Lots of people come to us and have a coffee or one drink,” she says. “The pub is part of the fabric of Ireland and it’s a great social outlet, particularly in a neighbourhood like this.”

It will probably be the summer before pubs get to reopen — or possibly even September when health minister Stephen Donnelly says every adult in Ireland will have been offered the vaccine. In the meantime, drinking from home will be the primary way that most consume alcohol.

Louise Currie, meanwhile, believes we should all be mindful of our drinking during this fraught time. “Ask yourself, ‘Can you stop after one glass?’ If you can’t, that’s a red flag. And how are you feeling in the morning? Are you groggy? Is it a struggle to get up? If the answer is yes, you might be overdoing it.”