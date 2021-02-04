‘The big battle that ended yesterday will now thankfully allow me to focus on my fight to stay alive' – Lynsey Bennett

03/02/21 Lynsey Bennett, of Killoe, Co. Longford, outside the High Court, yesterday (WEDS), after she settled her case. PIC: Collins Courts

A young mother battling terminal cervical cancer has revealed she will travel to Mexico next week for treatment in her ‘fight to stay alive’.

Longford woman Lynsey Bennett (32) has urged other women to trust their gut instincts when it comes to their health.

Mum-of-two Lynsey settled her case against the HSE on Wednesday through mediation after she was diagnosed with cervical cancer despite having received multiple negative smear test results.

Speaking on Northern Sound radio, Ms Bennett said she hopes to travel to Mexico next Tuesday for a month to receive help to boost her immune system before further treatment in Ireland.

“While I’m trying to get Pembro and immunotherapy sorted and verified that I can start it in Ireland, I’m going off to Mexico to a treatment centre hopefully for four weeks to try and stall the cancer and build up my immune system.

“I really do have such a fight in me to try and beat this - even though I’m told, it’s really not possible.

“But I’m also not delusional I do know the truth at the same time, but I have that little bit of hope, and I’m going to run with it.

“The big battle that ended yesterday will now thankfully allow me to focus on my fight to stay alive.”

Ms Bennett said she has been blown away by support she has received.

“The support from everybody has been amazing. I can’t say enough how much I adore the people of Ireland and especially Longford.

“It’s just great peace to know the kids will be financially supported now no matter when I, unfortunately, pass away.

“I’m so grateful to my legal team enabling me to get this settled and get this peace.

“It’s just a weight off my shoulders.”

She also paid tribute to her daughters Zoe (12) and Hayley (7) and admits she hates the time she has missed with them while receiving treatment.

“They are fantastic. We still have our mammy and daughter rows like everyone else, but they have been so amazing and good during all this battle.

“Even when my cancer came back for a third time there and I told them, Zoe said: ‘No you’re a warrior and you’ve got this mammy’.

“They are so positive, and they are so amazing. And I am so, so, so proud of them.”

“People say it’s great I am still alive, but they don’t realise how much time I have missed out.

“I have been in the hospital in Dublin almost every single month from 2017 until now.

“It’s just constant whether it be chemo, radiation, admissions, operations, normal appointments - it’s just constant.

“When I am home I’m always exhausted, half the time I spend falling asleep on the couch with them when we were trying to watch a movie.

“I had even got to the stage where I would get up and get them ready and dropped off to school, and I would have to go back to bed and stay in bed.

“I’d set the alarm to when I knew they were coming home again, just to have the energy to stay awake and spend time with them.

“It’s just devastating to know I have already spent the last four years in hospital and I will now forever spend the rest of life, however long that is, in hospital and doing hospital things that take away valuable time I have left with them.

Lynsey said if she had a message to women who find themselves in her position, it would be to keep fighting and focus on your children.

“There are amazing women out there who have hard and difficult times but keep your fight going. Keep your kids as your goal. That’s why you need to keep going.

“There is nothing stronger than a mothers love. It really gives you something to fight for.

“If your gut is telling you something isn’t right then chances are you are right.

“Had it (her cancer diagnosis) not been caught in 2017 I probably wouldn’t be here now, and that was just my gut.

“I would tell every man and woman, believe in your gut and believe in yourself.”

