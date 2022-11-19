Ryan Tubridy told the country Vicky Phelan was “possibly the best president Ireland never had,” as the presenter looked visibly upset during a touching commemorative RTÉ Late Late show in the campaigner’s honour.

Tubridy told the audience: “Let us remember Vicky Phelan because some people are too alive to die.”

Having met the mother-of-two a number of times, it was clear that Tubridy had himself grieved the loss of Vicky.

He said he would “remember her dignity, tenacity and courage and also her divilment.”

He added: “She was a fun person to be around, she was quick for a laugh…You always knew when Vicky Phelan was in the room, she was a natural leader, and possibly the best president this country never had.

“She died and Vicky taught the rest of us to live. May she rest in peace, a peace she so richly deserved.”

The joy of Vicky’s spirit felt alive in the studio, as her favourite band, The Stunning, performed in her honour.

The Galway band remembered Vicky with two of her most loved songs, An Empty Feeling and Heads Are Gonna Roll.

Band member Joe Wall told Ryan Tubridy: “I came across the first email Vicky sent in 2014, she was organising a get-together for her friend, a 40th birthday party.

“They couldn't see any gigs on our website and said ‘when are you playing?’”

Vicky’s adoration of the band endured even through her journey with terminal cancer, with one of her friends again writing to the band, asking if they’d play a private show for her.

“One of her friends said she was too sick,” Joe said. “She had been diagnosed and asked was there any way we could play in her house.”

However, Vicky’s sense of divilment was apparent, when she followed up with another email.

She asked the band if she was able to organise a “bigger venue, could she bring along friends and family,” Joe said.

Tubridy laughed and said it was typical of Vicky, who’d last year asked the band live on the show if they would play at her funeral.

The band told Tubridy how they’d gone along in June 2018 to play at a private party for Vicky, her friends and family.

“It was great to meet her friends and family,” Joe said. The band had felt flattered and proud that their songs had been “a mixtape to a soundtrack to her life,” Joe added.

The audience gave a standing ovation to Vicky and the memory of who she was and what she’s achieved for Irish women by fighting for better women’s healthcare.

Tubridy said it was only fitting that the audience stood in her memory for “everything Vicky Phelan did for our country.”

Vicky’s friends and fellow campaigners Stephen Teap and Lorraine Walsh, also remembered the fun memories of their “sister,” as they revealed how even during the most serious moments during their campaigning, they’d occasionally sneak off for a “gin” when waiting on meetings.

Stephen said at these moments, Vicky had said “There's enough time to squeeze a gin in there.

“You’d go and do it to have the craic. So much campaigning was so serious. A lot of it is about dying. When we had a free moment, the three of us would take an opportunity (to have fun.)”

Lorraine added: “You either cry or make a joke and laugh about it…”

And the two women had even joked how “Stephen should have an honorary cervix,” for all the hard work he’d carried out to help those have a better cervical cancer screening service.

Stephen laughed and said: “The love these girls have for me, the two older sisters I never had.”

Tubridy said: “Isn't it lovely to laugh. Sorry you lost a sister and the country feels they lost a sister, but the fight goes on.”

The pair attended their friend’s private funeral yesterday in Shannon, Co Clare.

Lorraine said it had been “an honour” to attend and be with Vicky’s loved ones, including husband, Jim, daughter, Amelia and son, Darragh.

“She’d be so proud of Jim, Darragh and Amelia,” Lorraine said. “She would have burst open with pride. Her strength was incredible, I think her strength would have transmitted to them.”

Lorraine said the family had been “so grateful for the privacy” of the funeral, as Vicky had been “such a public figure.”

“The media were her friends,” Lorraine said, commenting on a bond the highly respected and adored Cervical Check campaigner had enjoyed with any journalists she’d met.

“But it was a time to not be under public scrutiny, so they were really grateful for that,” Lorraine added.

“They all have a little bit of Vicky,” she stated, of the family. The funeral had been “like being at an event but the host wasn’t there.

“Each and every one of them has a little bit of her, they are all amazing with people, but it was so strange her not being in the middle of it.”

Tubridy said Vicky had been “such a part of the country’s story.”

The campaign will continue post Vicky’s death and Lorraine said the next step was to hear the results of reflective exercise by Dr Gabriel Scally, to see how the system has changed for cervical screening in Ireland.

Lorraine said: “Gabriel Scally’s final report is imminent. He’s gone back to see what’s been done and achieved. There’s a lot of work still to be done…”

Stephen said though he didn’t like the word ‘legacy’, he believed Vicky’s legacy had been “Her two children, Darragh and Amelia.”

The children shared the same “strength, courage and compassion and love for others,” their mother had for people, he added.